Over 16 participants and 12 volunteers along with families and friends participated in the event and immersed themselves in the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE: NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), in partnership with the SEDRA Foundation (Services for Educational Development, Research and Awareness for Inclusion), hosted the Hala Mondial leisure football game, led by Manchester City coaches, for young people of determination on November 27 at Zayed Sports City. Over 16 participants and 12 volunteers, along with families and friends, participated in the event and immersed themselves in the excitement of FIFA World Cup 2022.

In light of the upcoming International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), and as part of the effort to continue the legacy initiated by the Special Olympics 2019 to create more inclusive environments, Hala Mondial is the first game-based program designed for young people of determination and to be centered around the theme of the World Cup in the UAE.

Hala Mondial is a six-week program available in both English and Arabic, engaging people of determination in a mixture of online and in-person sessions with hands-on activities, game-based learning, and fitness activities.

-Ends-

About NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi is the first comprehensive liberal arts and research campus in the Middle East to be operated abroad by a major American research university. NYU Abu Dhabi has integrated a highly selective program with majors in the sciences, engineering, social sciences, arts, and humanities with a world center for advanced research. Its campus enables students to succeed in an increasingly interdependent world, and to advance cooperation and progress on humanity’s shared challenges. NYU Abu Dhabi’s high-achieving students have come from some 120 countries and speak over 115 languages. Together, NYU's campuses in New York, Abu Dhabi, and Shanghai form the backbone of a unique global university, giving faculty and students opportunities to experience varied learning environments and immersion in other cultures at one or more of the numerous study-abroad sites NYU maintains on six continents.