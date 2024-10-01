Dubai, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX 2024, taking place between 14 - 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, Nutanix will highlight its commitment to delivering cloud freedom through innovative solutions, including strategic partnerships and groundbreaking technologies.

Raif Abu Diab, Country Manager - South Gulf & Sub-Saharan Africa at Nutanix comments, “Nutanix is dedicated to helping customers accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions simplify the deployment and management of hybrid multi-cloud infrastructures, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency. We are committed to supporting organizations in navigating today’s digital-first world.”

“GITEX is a crucial platform for us to connect with the vibrant technology community in the Middle East. We look forward to showcasing our latest innovations, strengthening relationships with customers and expanding our ecosystem by building on current partnerships and forging new connections with local technology firms, cloud providers, and channel partners.”

Nutanix will be showcasing its full solution stack at GITEX, with a particular focus on 4 areas of customer needs:



1. Hybrid Multi-Cloud Management with Nutanix NC2

As businesses navigate their cloud journeys, Nutanix NC2 provides a universal cloud operating model that simplifies management across private and public clouds. By partnering with major hyperscalers like Azure and AWS, NC2 enables seamless application mobility and unified management of apps and data.



2. AI: One Platform, Infinite Possibilities

Nutanix empowers organizations to jumpstart their AI transformation with infrastructure that prioritizes control, privacy, and security. The company’s solutions help maximize the success of AI initiatives by providing the optimal foundation for deployment.



3. Migration to Nutanix: A Solution to IT Vendor Uncertainties

Nutanix addresses the challenges of vendor diversity by offering a singular platform for running applications and managing data, enabling organizations to de-risk their IT strategies.



4. Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP)

Building on the company’s commitment to simplifying Kubernetes management, NKP is designed to streamline containerized application deployments, enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

Nutanix will be exhibiting at Hall 6, stand #C10 for the ninth consecutive year, welcoming alliances and partners from across the Middle East to share a unified go-to-market message. The goal is to demonstrate how its full stack of solutions addresses the IT challenges faced by organizations today. As part of its alliance strategy, Nutanix is keen to showcase its collaboration with Dell Technologies to deliver new joint solutions that enhance hybrid cloud strategies for customers. This partnership reinforces Nutanix’s mission to provide comprehensive, customer-centric solutions that address the diverse needs of the market.

“We are dedicated to placing our customers and partners at the heart of everything we do. Our goal is to cultivate strong partnerships built on trust, profitability, and long-term commitment. As a 100% channel focused organization, Nutanix prioritizes our partners by providing targeted incentives and investing in skill development to empower their success. We strive to promote partner autonomy, making the channel a true extension of Nutanix in the market. The time for transformation is now and we invite current and potential partners to join us on this exciting journey," concludes Shaista Ahmed, Director, Channel, OEM Alliances and Distribution - Emerging Markets at Nutanix.

