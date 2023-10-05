Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Novartis, a leading global pharmaceutical company, launched "Unblocked,” a movement for heart health, in honor of Cholesterol Education month in September. The initiative aims to bring patients, their loved ones, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems together in a shared mission to “unblock” barriers to heart health and raise awareness of the importance of screening cholesterol to minimize the risk of developing Cardiovascular Disease (CVD).

CVDs are the leading cause of death globally, claiming an estimated 17.9 million lives annually. It is also the number one cause of death in the Middle East and North Africa region, , with leading risk factors like abnormal lipid levels being particularly prevalent across the population. To tackle this, Novartis initiated the "Unblocked" movement to transform how communities perceive heart health by addressing this critical issue through various activations and partnerships.

As part of the Unblocked movement, Novartis successfully conducted the internal Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMA) Unblocked Challenge in April 2023 and again in September 2023. In April, the challenge engaged Novartis associates in four weeks of consistent physical activity, encouraging them to be physically active and take simple steps to healthy living. In September, phase two of the challenge encouraged associates to check their cholesterol, understand their target LDL-C numbers and engage external stakeholders to raise awareness on heart health.

“Up to 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes can be prevented. This fact emphasizes the potential for positive change. At Novartis, we are working towards a generational decline in death due to CVD in the decades to come. We envision a world where CVD is eliminated so patients can live longer and healthier lives,” said Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of Gulf Countries, Innovative Medicines at Novartis. “With 30 years of leading science in CVD, our global footprint, and our commitment to the future, Novartis is well positioned as a partner of choice to tackle the preventable burden of CVD. By collaborating with partners across the healthcare and business ecosystem, including public-private organizations .

During this month, we also activated the Heart Health Unblocked Employer Awareness Campaign to run educational and screening programs in collaboration with employers across the UAE. Recently, we partnered with employer du on a three-day cholesterol screening and awareness drive at their office, aiming to inspire health transformations that safeguard individuals from the burden of CVDs.”

This ongoing initiative highlights the impact of CVDs on employers and stresses on importance of regular cholesterol screening to prevent CVD and encourages healthy living.

Telecoms operator du was one of the organizations that Novartis partnered with to expand its Unblocked initiative. Cholesterol screenings, educational sessions, and other fun activities were done at du as well as its sister company Virgin Mobile during Cholesterol Education Month. According to Mansoor Habib, Senior Director of Employee Wellbeing & HSE at du, employers have a responsibility to support and enable employees to lead healthy lives. “A healthier workforce is not only happier but also more productive, and we have always been committed to ensuring that our employees have the resources and knowledge they need to make informed choices about their health. Through initiatives like our collaboration with Novartis, we help our people prioritize their health and wellbeing, and make it easier for them to live healthier lives. It’s an initiative that has indeed proven successful within our organization, and it will also contribute to the broader effort to tackle ASCVD prevalence across the UAE.”

He also stated “While lifestyle adjustments are pivotal in managing CVDs, recognizing individual risk factors assumes equal significance in combating this disease in the UAE. Identifying risk factors early, such as familial hypercholesterolemia ((high levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol in the blood) or coexisting conditions like diabetes and hypertension, can prevent CVD-related complications and alleviate strain on the local and regional healthcare system.”

