Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Nirvana Holding, the leading UAE travel and tourism management company, announced its participation in ATM - Arabian Travel Market 2023 which is scheduled to take place from May 1st to 4th at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year’s version is the 30th and the biggest version of this major tourist and travel exhibition, hosting more than 2000 exhibitors with representatives from more than 150 countries around the world.

Nirvana Holding is proud to take part in this event along with its subsidiaries, Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Over the World, Nirvana Global Travel, and Nirvana Tours & Logistics, especially as this event comes after the recovery of the global tourism sector from the COVID-19 epidemic which swept the world in the last few years.

With ATM 2023's emphasis on sustainability, Nirvana Holding sees the event as an excellent opportunity to explore and share knowledge and sustainable tourism practices and to see ways to incorporate them into its business operations. The company is committed to engaging with other industry professionals, exchanging ideas and knowledge, and contributing to global sustainability efforts.

Commenting on Nirvana Holding’s participation in this important event, Mr. Alaa Al Ali, Nirvana Group CEO said: “Sustainability has always been a key aspect of our business. But with the ATM’s focus on it this year, and with the global challenges we are facing in terms of environment and climate change, sustainability has jumped to become a top priority. Our participation in ATM 2023 comes in line with this commitment and we look forward to sharing and exploring best global practices with the industry leaders to come up with innovative ways to promote sustainable tourism.”

As a demonstration of its commitment to sustainability, Nirvana Holding is going fully digital for the event, with all marketing materials and flyers being digitized and presented in an eco-friendly format throughout the entire ATM 2023 event.

Nirvana Holding and its subsidiaries are confident that their participation in ATM 2023 will be a great opportunity to build a regional and global consensus about sustainable tourism practices and look forward to implementing them into their operations as the tourism sector is bouncing back to normalcy.

-Ends-

About Nirvana Holding:

Supports the development in the travel and tourism industry and provides all related services from travel and tourism until Events and project management, nationally and internationally. Nirvana Holding consists of 4 entities: Nirvana Travel & Tourism, Nirvana Over the World, Nirvana Tours & Logistics services, and Nirvana Global Travel.

About Nirvana Travel & Tourism

Established in Abu Dhabi, UAE in 2007 as a full-fledged travel and tourism management company. Today, Nirvana has taken its rightful place as one of the largest and most preferred travel management company in UAE and the region. The company covers all travel-related needs of small and mid-size companies, backed with a reputable and diverse client roster of local and regional corporations, government and semi-government entities. With a strong global presence, leading edge technology and highly skilled staff, with a unique capability to provide best-in class services, unparalleled attention, excellent care and diligence to its clients. By offering the whole gamut of innovative corporate travel solutions, event logistics, retail and wholesale services. That include; visa process, airline ticketing, VIP services, hotel bookings, leisure travel, transfers, sea cruises, events management, Hajj & Umrah, online bookings and cargo services.

About Nirvana Over the World – N.O.W

N.O.W is the advanced travel - oriented platform that has been tried and tested by tourism Industry experts and created specifically for B2B wholesalers, travel agencies, OTAs and DMCs. N.O.W Platform increases operational agility, upgrades daily business activities, services that improve bottom-line results. It provides its clients with; smart Solutions and outstanding benefits, lowering contributions and better cashflow, lowering prices and increase profit margins, higher availability to cover last-minute plans, professional account operators for personalized experience, escalating incentives, empowering performance, in-depth analytics, boosting sales pipeline, eliminating any IT costs, and 24/7 multilingual support.

About Nirvana Global Travel

Nirvana Global Travel was launched to globally cooperate with all governmental and semi-governmental entities around the world, and support travel agencies with all travel and tourism services and needs worldwide. Its services vary from; visa process, airline ticketing, VIP services, hotel bookings, leisure travel, transfers, sea cruises, events management, Hajj & Umrah, online bookings and cargo services.

About Nirvana Tours & Logistics (NTL)

Nirvana Tours & Logistics services (NTL) is a new entity created under the umbrella of Nirvana Holding with the purpose of providing all logistics related services to both corporate and retail clients. It provides services such as; transportation, groups & excursions, visa services, meet & greet services, rent a car, and event management.