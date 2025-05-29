Sur – South Sharqiyah has announced several tourism and development projects across its wilayats, inviting qualified companies and investors to take part in the bidding process. This is part of a broader strategy to enhance tourism infrastructure and stimulate local economic growth.

Tenders issued by South Sharqiyah Governor’s Office cover a range of infrastructure works aimed at improving public amenities and boosting visitor appeal. A key project includes construction of a waterfront in the Al Bar area of Sur, planned as a recreational hub to make use of the wilayat’s coastal location along the Sea of Oman.

Proposals are sought for a pedestrian walkway and public park in Jalan Bani Bu Hassan intended to create green spaces for residents and tourists. The project will support the goal of improving quality of life while promoting environmentally friendly leisure options.

The Ras al Hadd waterfront, known for its ecological significance, is also part of the governorate’s tender announcement. Home to endangered green turtles and pristine beaches, the area is being positioned as a potential site for sustainable tourism and conservation-linked investment.

“These projects reflect our commitment to harnessing the governorate’s natural and cultural assets in a way that benefits both residents and visitors,” said an official at the Governor’s Office. “We are focused on sustainable, high-impact developments that support Oman Vision 2040 objectives, especially in terms of regional growth, private sector engagement and job creation.”

According to the official, the developments are part of a long-term plan to promote South Sharqiyah’s environmental and cultural features, encourage private sector participation and generate employment for local communities.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

