MUSCAT -- Oman is stepping up its efforts to carve out a prominent place on the global tourism map--particularly in the realm of eco-tourism--by capitalizing on its diverse natural landscapes and strategic location at the crossroads of land and sea.

With a unique blend of deserts, mountains, valleys, coastal islands, and a rich marine ecosystem, the Sultanate is home to a remarkable variety of flora and fauna. This natural wealth has become central to Oman's broader vision for sustainable development and economic diversification.

Under the Oman Tourism Strategy 2040, the government has outlined a clear commitment to accelerating tourism growth through sustainable practices and maximizing the country's natural and cultural assets.

Tourism contributed 2.4 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023 and recorded a sharp 36.7 percent increase in incoming tourists. Authorities expect this momentum to continue, driven by targeted promotional campaigns.

Eco-tourism has become a central focus in the national strategy--not only to elevate Oman's status as a regional and global tourism hub but also to reduce dependence on oil revenues and boost government income through diversified sources.

Oman is investing in the preservation of its nature reserves, educating the public on conservation, and encouraging responsible tourism. These goals are closely aligned with the country's environmental policy framework, which seeks to balance economic growth with the protection of resources for future generations.

So far, the Sultanate has designated 26 sites as official nature reserves, ranging from the Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and Al-Saleel National Park to the Daymaniyat Islands and the rocky landscapes of Jebel Samhan. Dozens more are under review, with nine sites nearing official recognition.

In a major step forward, Oman announced in May the signing of nine environmental investment agreements across seven nature reserves. These projects aim to strengthen sustainable tourism, protect biodiversity, and support environmental education--all within the framework of a long-term green economic vision that targets net-zero emissions by 2050.

Oman's natural offerings are as varied as they are breathtaking. From the fjords of Musandam, a top diving destination, to the coastal beauty of Muscat's beaches, the mountain springs of the Green Mountain, and the ancient water channels of the interior region.

Meanwhile, Southern Dhofar stands out with its white-sand beaches, mountains, expansive valleys, desert landscapes, freshwater springs, and intricate cave systems--making it a top choice for eco-tourism enthusiasts.

