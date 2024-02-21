Mohammad Al-Qattan: “We are thrilled to witness the return of the marathon for running enthusiasts, and are committed to ensuring that the Nineth edition of the marathon will be outstanding.”

edition of the marathon will be outstanding.” “The marathon goes beyond being a one-day race; it serves as an invitation to transform one's approach and lifestyle.”

“The marathon represents an initiative aimed at addressing the rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases, which pose significant threats to society.”

Ahmed Al-Majid: “We are honored to continue our partnership with Gulf Bank in organizing this distinguished social sports event.”

“We encourage everyone to register and take part in the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, to immerse themselves in one of the most exciting days of the year!"

In its commitment to supporting sustainability initiatives in the community, Gulf Bank has once again, extended its annual invitation to athletes, beginners, and all sectors of society to take part in the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon on Saturday, 2 March, 2024. This event is one of Kuwait's most significant sports and social events, distinguished by its worldwide acclaim.

The Gulf Bank Marathon this year offers a range of categories designed to accommodate participants of varying athletic levels. These encompass a 5-kilometer race for walking or running, a 10-kilometer running race, and a half marathon covering 21 kilometers. Eligibility spans from ages 11 and up for the 5-kilometer race, ages 16 and above for the 10-kilometer race, and ages 18 and older for the half marathon.

It is worth mentioning that the 42-kilometer race has been excluded from this year's event and replaced by a special race designed for children aged 3 to 9 on February 29, 2024.

The Gulf Bank Marathon stands as the largest sports event held in the heart of Kuwait City, guiding runners through the scenic landmarks of Kuwait. Notably, the Gulf Bank Marathon is the sole marathon in Kuwait accredited by "World Athletics" with the prestigious "Road Race Label" designation and listed among international marathons by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). Moreover, participants in the marathon have the chance to accumulate points and qualify for the "AbbottWMM Wanda Age Group World Rankings," granting them entry into the world championship for age groups over 40 years old.

Promoting Community Wellbeing

During yesterday's press conference announcing the launch of the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, the General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to witness the return of the marathon for running enthusiasts. Its postponement from November 2023 to March 2, 2024, was due to unexpected regional and local circumstances. We are committed to ensuring that the Nineth edition of the marathon will be outstanding. It remains the largest local sports event held annually in the heart of Kuwait City, attracting thousands of athletes."

He highlighted that the Gulf Bank Marathon goes beyond being a one-day race; it serves as an invitation to transform one's approach and lifestyle, aiming for sports to become ingrained routines and essential components of everyday life. He emphasized that the marathon represents an initiative aimed at addressing the rising rates of diabetes, obesity, and heart diseases, which pose significant threats to society. This highlights the need for increased focus on sports and lifestyle adaptations.

Al-Qattan emphasized that the marathon is a social sporting event aimed at bringing together individuals and families from all segments of society, a role that Gulf Bank always values in all its activities. This stems from the bank’s distincive position in integrating sustainability principles into the community, as part of its 2025 strategy.

He added: "Our commitment at Gulf Bank, to annually sponsor the marathon, originates from our position as one of the largest private sector institutions dedicated to promoting sustainability across society, the economy, and the environment. This dedication is evident through thoughtfully chosen initiatives aimed at reforming approaches and fostering societal progress.”

A Success Story of Growth and Community Engagement

Mr. Ahmed Al-Majid, COO at Suffix, a company specializing in sports event management, expressed his pride, stating, "We are honored to continue our partnership with Gulf Bank in organizing this distinguished social sports event, which achieves success year after year, amidst increasing local and regional participation."

He emphasized, "As we aim to raise the bar for sporting events in the region by organizing exceptional sports activities, we encourage everyone to register and take part in the Gulf Bank 642 Marathon, to immerse themselves in one of the most exciting days of the year!"

Commenting on the significant increase in the number of participants in the Gulf Bank Marathon, Al-Majid stated, "The Gulf Bank Marathon started with only 400 participants in its inaugural edition. Before the pandemic, it attracted nearly 10,000 participants, totaling 57,600 participants across the previous Nineth editions. Additionally, the marathon consistently involves over 500 volunteers annually."

He highlighted the record-breaking attendance of the previous marathon edition, with 11,000 participants, among them 2,000 runners from outside Kuwait, representing approximately 107 Arab and foreign nationalities.

Furthermore, he added, "In an effort to showcase local talent, we partnered with Kuwait University students to craft medals for the Gulf Bank Marathon winners, an event ranked among the top 100 sporting events globally.”

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.