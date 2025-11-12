Kalila Conferences and Exhibitions is preparing to launch the 18th edition of the Nile Properties Exhibition in Dubai, under the patronage of Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, from December 5 to 7, 2025.The 18th edition of the Nile Properties Exhibition will conclude a series of successful exhibitions held in 2025, which achieved remarkable success in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

This 18th edition marks the strong return of the Nile Properties Exhibition to Dubai after a five-year absence, reaffirming Nile Properties' position as the leading platform for marketing and exporting Egyptian real estate abroad.

Dr. Bassem Kalila, Chairman of Kalila Conferences and Exhibitions, emphasized that the 18th edition of the Nile Properties Exhibition is of exceptional importance, as it represents the exhibition's return to Dubai after several years of hiatus, at a time when the UAE real estate market is experiencing increasing growth.He added that market studies conducted by the company showed a rise in demand for Egyptian real estate within the UAE, with new purchase requests and interest in cities including the New Administrative Capital, the North Coast, Ain Sokhna, and New Sheikh Zayed.

Dr. Bassem Kalila revealed the participation of more than 24 of Egypt's leading real estate development companies in the 18th edition of the exhibition, alongside the Urban Development Fund of the Egyptian Cabinet.

This participation underscores the Egyptian government's support for real estate exports as a key driver of the national economy.Among the most prominent participating companies are:Tatweer Misr, Mountain View, Hassan Allam Properties, Sky Abu Dhabi, G Developments, Orascom, Ora, Creed, Toric, Hyde Park, Amer Group, Al Karma, Aspect, The Lake View, and Beit Al Bahr.Kalila explained that the participating companies have prepared exclusive offers and flexible marketing plans to meet the needs of Dubai clients, whether they are Egyptian residents or investors of various nationalities.Since its launch in 2017, the Nile Properties Exhibition has become the leading Egyptian real estate platform abroad.

The exhibition has contributed to boosting real estate exports and enabling Egyptian companies to establish a strong presence in international markets and acquire a new customer base.Dr. Bassem Kalila concluded his remarks by saying:"The Nile Properties Exhibition is no longer just a marketing event; it has become a platform for trust and credibility between developers and clients abroad. It's a meeting point that combines high-quality organization, professional presentations, and strong participation, reflecting the true picture of the significant development witnessed by the real estate sector in Egypt."