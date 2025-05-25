Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of efforts to promote human rights’ awareness and foster a culture of protecting domestic workers’ rights, the National Human Rights Institution (NHRI), in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), recently organised an awareness workshop for staff at domestic worker recruitment centres at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, targeting “Tadbeer” centres and their staff.

Abdulaziz Al Obathani, Head of International and Regional Organisations Section at the NHRI, along with Maytha Al Shamsi, Project Coordinator from the Strategic Communications Department, delivered a detailed presentation on the NHRI’s mandate and areas of responsibility. They also highlighted the rights of domestic workers in the UAE and the essential role of employers in safeguarding these rights.

The session received strong and positive engagement from attendees, featuring open discussions and questions. It aimed to enhance awareness in “Tadbeer” staff of their obligations and responsibilities in maintaining a fair work environment that upholds human dignity. The workshop also provided a platform to listen to the challenges faced by staff and address their inquiries, aligning with NHRI’s ongoing efforts to promote and embed a culture of human rights across institutions and society.

About the National Human Rights Institution:

The National Human Rights Institution was established under Federal Law No. (12) of 2021 as an independent entity with financial and administrative autonomy in carrying out its functions, activities and mandates. The NHRI aims to promote and protect human rights and freedoms in accordance with the provisions of the UAE Constitution, applicable laws and legislations, as well as relevant international conventions, treaties and agreements.