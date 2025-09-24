Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) is pleased to announce its participation in Intersec Saudi 2025, the world’s largest business event addressing the future of security, safety and fire protection. Scheduled to take place from 29 September to 1 October 2025 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre (RICEC), the event is held under the esteemed patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior, and in association with the General Directorate of Civil Defense.

Bringing together international experts from the fire and life safety industry, regulatory bodies, a key highlight of Intersec Saudi 2025 will be the NFPA Theatre Day, taking place on Day 2 – 30 September 2025, beginning at 11 a.m. This dedicated platform will explore how global fire and life safety standards are being innovatively applied to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Through a dynamic lineup of keynote presentations and panel discussions, the agenda will address critical safety topics across the Kingdom’s fastest-growing sectors, including aviation, tourism, data centers, electric vehicles, and urban development.

“Intersec Saudi 2025 is an important platform for advancing the conversation around fire and life safety, especially as Saudi Arabia continues to accelerate its Vision 2030 goals. With the scale and complexity of developments, from giga-projects to smart cities, there is a growing need for innovative safety strategies. At NFPA, we are committed to sharing global expertise and demonstrating how evolving standards and emerging technologies can be applied to strengthen resilience, protect communities, and save lives. Collaboration with our regional partners will be essential in shaping safer, smarter environments for future generations,” said Jim Pauley, President and CEO, NFPA.

“As Saudi Arabia advances major projects across aviation, tourism, urban development, and digital infrastructure, fire and life safety play an increasingly vital role. Intersec Saudi 2025 presents a valuable opportunity to showcase NFPA solutions, from codes and standards to tools and technical resources; and to engage in meaningful discussions with industry leaders. This collaboration supports the creation of safer environments across the Kingdom’s evolving landscape,” said, Mike Brunzell, Vice President of Global Business Development, NFPA.

Curated by NFPA and co-chaired by Zahi Daher, International Business Development Manager for Saudi Arabia, the NFPA Theatre Day will feature core participation from Saudi Civil Defense and opening keynote remarks by NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley. A key highlight of the day will be Jim Pauley’s keynote session titled “From Grenfell to Global Action: Strengthening Communities Through the NFPA Fire & Life Safety Ecosystem™”, which reflects on the lessons learned from the Grenfell Tower fire and introduces NFPA’s framework for building safer communities through collaboration, standards, and proactive risk management.

Another standout session will be a presentation by Mike Brunzell, NFPA’s VP of Global Business Development, titled “Electric Vehicles, Emerging Hazards: Rethinking Fire Safety for a Changing World”, which explores the evolving fire risks associated with EVs, including thermal runaway, the challenges of fighting EV fires, and the urgent need for updated codes, training, and global cooperation.

The day will also include sessions with key partners such as Saudi Civil Defense, SASO, the Saudi Building Code Center (SBCC), Saudi Aramco, Red Sea Global, MODON, and SEC, addressing topics ranging from code enforcement and resilient infrastructure to lithium-ion battery safety and the application of standards across giga projects. By engaging with regulators, industry leaders, and innovators at the event, NFPA aims to strengthen collaboration, foster knowledge-sharing, and support Vision 2030 objectives in building safer communities.

For more information and to view the full agenda click here.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.