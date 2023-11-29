Collaboration extends to 3.9 million beneficiaries worldwide

AEEDC Dubai celebrates 52nd National Day of UAE in New York

Dubai, UAE: The Board Members and organizers of the Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), the most significant dental event in the USA, held a prestigious ceremony in New York yesterday to honor His Excellency Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance – GSDA. The ceremony was attended by numerous representatives and members from participating countries worldwide.

The award comes in celebration of the strong partnership between the AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition and the GNYDM, which reflects more than 20 years of continuous educational support. The honor is an outstanding achievement for Dubai and the UAE, represented by AEEDC Dubai, and between NYC and the USA, represented by GNYDM.

The recognition underscores the pinnacle of collaboration and ongoing dedication of both nations to foster continuous education and significant advancements in the dental sector. This commitment is evident in promoting research, academic and technical development, and bolstering economic growth in both countries. These efforts have manifested over the past two decades to benefit more than 3.9 million individuals worldwide, and significantly advancing and sustaining the dental sector, contributing to the economy through substantial business deals and global partnerships in the multibillion-dollar range.

His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani expressed his gratitude to the organizers of GNYDM, saying, "I extend my sincere appreciation to the Greater New York Dental Meeting for this outstanding annual meeting and this recognition as a result of 20 years of cooperation between the UAE and the City of New York to promote science, knowledge, and ongoing education — the pillars of development across all sectors. The recognition mirrors the deep friendship between AEEDC Dubai and the Greater New York Meeting, reflecting our constant dedication to constructive efforts and effective cooperation in advancing science and knowledge.”

H.E. Dr. Abdulsalam Al Madani continued, "Over the past two decades, we have disseminated science and knowledge to benefit over 3.9 million dentists, university students, academics, technicians, and companies worldwide. AEEDC Dubai has become a compass for dentists globally, realizing the immense benefits of participating in this significant event. I take pride in this honor and recognition, reflecting the collective efforts and teamwork that contributed to our successes. We look to the future with optimism and will continue building bridges of cooperation to achieve further success. Thank you for this high honor and we pledge to continue working sincerely and effectively to strengthen our joint leadership in dentistry."

The Greater New York Dental Meeting organizers expressed satisfaction of the cooperative partnership between the two events. Dr. Richard L. Oshrain, the General Chairman of GNYDM, said, “Our support for each other spans two decades, focusing on education and the exchange of experiences. We are proud to be part of this significant event in the Middle East, allowing us to connect with dentists worldwide. Every year, we witness the impressive support from the UAE government for AEEDC Dubai, solidifying its position as a global leader in the dental sector."

Reflecting on the enduring partnership, Dr. Howard Lieb, former General Chairman of the GNYDM, member of the Advisory Board, and Special Assistant to the Dean of the New York School of Dentistry, remarked: "I vividly recall the inaugural participation of AEEDC Dubai in the Great New York Dental Meeting of 2004, marking the commencement of a remarkable collaboration that unites us today. Over the years, I've witnessed the amazing development of AEEDC Dubai, and Dubai's own achievements through AEEDC Dubai are inspiring which sees participation, scientific programs, associated events, and involvement from various countries. The conference has evolved into a pivotal event in dentistry, with each passing year witnessing the addition of new country flags, exemplifying its expanding global influence."

Celebrating the UAE’s National Day

The Organizing Committee of the AEEDC Dubai also marked the 52nd National Day of the UAE at GNYDM. The UAE delegation, which also included various heads of official delegations, and the leaders and members of the GNYDM organizing committee, participated in the festivities celebrating the occasion.

Delegates congratulated the leadership and citizens of the UAE, conveying wishes for sustained stability, safety, progress, and prosperity across all sectors. Additionally, they praised the urban revitalization and achievements of the UAE in diverse medical, social, scientific, and economic realms under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside the rulers of the Emirates and esteemed crown princes.

