Regional priorities of RA II (Asia) for 2024-27 tops the meeting agenda

Abu Dhabi-UAE: – The 18th session of the World Meteorological Organization’s Management Group meeting of RA II (Asia) kicked off today at the headquarters of the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Running from 28 to 29 November 2022, the meeting aims to exchange views and ideas on the regional matters pertaining to the further development of regional partnership strategy, RA II Research and Innovation priorities and the regional priorities for 2024-27.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO): "NCM is hosting this important meeting of RA II (Asia) as part of the UAE’s continued support for international and regional organizations in the filed of meteorology to align their efforts and coordinate joint actions to address the matters of priority for the countries of the region in view of WMO resolutions and its strategic plan.”

Al Mandous added: “WMO’s Management Group meeting of RA II (Asia) provides its member states with an opportunity to present and discuss ideas and proposals drawing on the expertise and unique capabilities that each member brings to the table. This helps us build a mutual understanding and consensus that serve RA II’ common goals in preparation for WMO Strategic Plan for 2024-27.”

The regional priorities of RA II (Asia) for 2024-27 tops the agenda of the meeting which also discusses regional challenges and needs of the upcoming Congress towards the Preparation of WMO Strategic Plan for 2024-27.

The Management Group prioritizes, plans, and coordinates the work of the Association and its subsidiary bodies for the development of the RA II Operating Plan in accordance with the Congress and Executive Council resolutions. It also aims to promote the execution of resolutions of the Congress and the Executive Council in the region, while contributing to the implementation of the WMO Strategic Plan.

The Management Group also addresses issues related to the strengthening of strategic partnerships with regional organizations and other partners, including Public-Private Engagement (PPE).

Besides His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the management group comprises the Vice-president from Vietnam and the permanent representatives of China, India, Iran, Japan and Republic of Korea.

-Ends-