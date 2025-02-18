MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) hosted the third edition of its Annual Market Outlook event for 2025 titled ‘Financial Markets in the Trump Era: Disruption or Opportunity’. The event featured Stefan Hofrichter, Head of Global Economics and Strategy at Allianz Global Investors, offering valuable insights into the 2025 macro-outlook, exploring how financial markets are responding to the evolving global economy influenced by political factors.

Speaking about the event, Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager and Head of Private Banking at NBO, stated: "

This event reaffirms our commitment to support and enhance the investment landscape in Oman, as we aim to provide our clients and stakeholders with the insights needed to address these complexities and make appropriate investment decisions. We also take pride in hosting the Market Outlook Event for the third consecutive year and have Stefan Hofrichter with us to share his expertise. His insights have given us with invaluable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities for the year ahead.”

Held at NBO’s Head Office, the event brought together industry leaders, investors, and financial experts to examine the global economic climate and its impact on financial markets in 2025. Attendees had a unique opportunity to engage directly with leading financial experts, gaining awareness on political impacts on global markets and its associated risks, as well as learning how to strategically position themselves in a dynamic market environment.

