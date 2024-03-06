MUSCAT: Continuing its ongoing commitment to bolster financial literacy and streamline banking experiences, National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Muzn Islamic Banking actively participated in the Muscat Book Fair, collaborating with the Social Protection Fund, at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center from 21 February to 2 March 2024.

NBO and Muzn Islamic Banking raised awareness of Childhood Benefit through the Social Protection Fund and facilitated easy reception of childhood benefit through Children's Accounts. The bank simplified the process for opening Children's Accounts and provided support to parents in linking accounts with the Social Protection Fund, guaranteeing the smooth distribution of monthly childhood benefits.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said: "We were excited to be part of Muscat Book Fair, an event which brought literature and community engagement together. At National Bank of Oman and Muzn Islamic Banking, we recognise the importance of a secure financial future for every child. Opening a Children's Account with NBO and linking it to the Social Protection Fund for Child Benefit is not only hassle-free but also ensures valuable early-age benefits for the child. Our shared corner with the Social Protection Fund signifies our commitment to nurturing a financially aware generation. Together, we are building a foundation for prosperity that will enrich families and the wider community for years to come."

At the Muscat Book Fair, NBO and Muzn Islamic Banking hosted a dedicated exhibit alongside the Social Protection Fund, where a proficient sales team was available to assist customers in applying for accounts and guiding them through the onboarding process. This joint effort provided a smooth experience for all attendees, simplifying their banking journey and addressing any queries related to the banks' products and services.

The dedicated booth welcomed both Omanis and expatriates, encouraging a diverse range of visitors to explore the services offered by NBO and Muzn Islamic Banking. This underscores NBO’s commitment to community welfare and its pursuit to make banking more accessible and user-friendly for every customer.

Comprehensive details on NBO and Muzn Islamic Banking are accessible at www.nbo.om and www.muzn.om respectively or via our customer service at 24770000.