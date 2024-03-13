Al-Ablani: Our strategic partnership with oil sector entities in training and development, extends over several decades

NBK is keen on developing human capital, as part of its partnerships with all entities, especially state-owned

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted a series of knowledge sharing sessions with managers from Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Kuwait Aviation Fuelling Company (KAFCO). The aim of these sessions is to share insights and experiences regarding leadership techniques and strategies, in coordination with the Training and Development Department at KNPC.

The sessions held during January and February brought together NBK’s executive leadership and their counterparts from KNPC and KAFCO. The participants engaged in open discussions on a range of topics, including effective communication and motivation strategies, building high-performance teams, empowering employees, stimulating innovation, adaptability to change, and overcoming challenges.

The sessions were joined by 22 managerial participants from KNPC and KAFCO, and included lectures by NBK’s executive leaders: Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO - Consumer and Digital Banking, Mr. Mohammed Al Kharafi, COO – Head of Group Operations and Information Technology, and Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM - Group Human Resources.

Speaking on this, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – head of Group Human Resources, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK maintains solid ties with the oil sector, being the ‘bank of choice’ for Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries, in addition to its effective role in developing the human capital in state-owned entities as the strategic banking partner for the government sector.”

“NBK’s strategic partnership with oil sector companies in training and development extends over long decades, and is continuously increasing, in line with our unwavering commitment towards the oil sector and ambition to provide ongoing support to this strategic industry” he added.

“In this context, NBK has launched the NBK-KPC Visa Infinite Credit Card exclusively for the employees of KPC and its subsidiaries, in an effort to enhance their banking experience and promote the cooperation and partnership between the two organizations over several decades,” he mentioned.

“NBK is keen on developing the human capital, especially in state-owned entities, in line with its social and development responsibilities, complementing its year-round initiatives that underline its profound belief in the powerful impact of these programs in serving society and individuals, and echoing its leading role in this field for long decades,” he emphasized.

NBK always seeks to strengthen its leading position as the most socially responsible private sector institution through a wide range of initiatives including training national talent in different government entities, especially the oil sector, which contributes to developing human capital and supporting the Kuwaiti economy.