Dubai, UAE – Natuzzi Italia, a global leader in luxury furniture, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, for an exclusive event titled "RE-THINKING RE-VIVE," to be held on February 8, 2024, at the Natuzzi Italia Store on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The event will showcase the reinterpretation of Natuzzi Italia's iconic Re-vive armchair by two distinguished artists from the region, Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna.

The RE-THINKING RE-VIVE project, initiated by Natuzzi Italia in 2016, has already made waves in London, New York, and Shanghai, and now takes center-stage in Dubai. This innovative initiative invites contemporary creative minds to lend their unique perspectives and artistic flair to the iconic Re-vive armchair. The Dubai chapter features the exceptional talents of Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna, who will bring their vision to life through two one-of-a-kind artworks. All proceeds from the sale of these two artistic pieces of furniture will be directed towards Dubai Cares to support the organization’s mission to provide access to quality education to children and youth in developing countries.

Maisoon Al Saleh, known for her ability to blend Emirati tradition with contemporary artistry, and Khalid Albanna, an artistic pioneer pushing the boundaries of conventional artistic practices, will each create their Re-vive masterpieces using different media. The artworks will be on display at the Natuzzi Italia Store, accompanied by dedicated setups enhancing the overall experience.

“RE-THNKING RE-VIVE is a project very dear to our hearts”, says Pasquale Junior Natuzzi, Chief Creative Officer of the brand. “The armchair itself embodies the attention to comfort, one of the pillars of our heritage, and the continuous research we focus on to improve the well-being of our customers through our products. Involving creative minds in this journey is a way, for us, to mix the history of our brand and our DNA with the most up-to-date trends, hence supporting the most innovative tendencies in art and design”.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares, said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress, and we are privileged to join hands with Natuzzi Italia in promoting access to quality education for children and youth in underprivileged communities around the world. We are grateful to Natuzzi Italia and the talented artists, Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna for this collaboration, which underscores the power of design and art in making a positive difference in the world, as it bridges the worlds of creativity and social responsibility to transform lives and create a brighter future for all.”

The partnership between Natuzzi Italia and Dubai Cares not only highlights the convergence of art and philanthropy, but also emphasizes the two organizations’ shared belief in the power of design to make a positive impact in the world, particularly for underprivileged children and youth who are unable to access meaningful learning opportunities due to several socio-economic barriers. The event serves as a unique platform where creativity and social responsibility intersect, creating a compelling narrative that transcends the realms of art and design, ultimately contributing to the broader goal of building a brighter future by empowering these children and youth with the transformative potential of education.

Natuzzi Italia and Dubai Cares invite individuals, businesses, and organizations to join hands in supporting the cause during the event. In doing so, attendees will not only be part of an extraordinary artistic experience, but will also actively contribute to shaping a more equitable and educated world for the generations to come.

In the spirit of unity and collective impact, Dubai Cares and Natuzzi Italia look forward to the generous contributions and support from the community, with the overarching goal of creating a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most.

The Re-vive armchair, designed by New Zealand furniture company Formway Design Studio, redefines comfort, blending ergonomic innovation with functional design. Its revolutionary Responsive Recline weight compensation mechanism allows the chair to intuitively adapt to body movements, providing unparalleled comfort without the need for manual adjustments.

The artworks created by Maisoon Al Saleh and Khalid Albanna for RE-THINKING RE-VIVE will not only be showcased at the Natuzzi Italia Showroom but will also be part of a Dubai Cares charity project initiated by Natuzzi Italia, supporting the cause of education in developing countries.

The Artists

Khalid Albanna

Khalid Albanna (Sharjah, UAE, 1975) is an artist who consistently demonstrates a keen interest in discovering innovative ideas and profound concepts within his artistic endeavors. Through his bachelor's degree in architecture from Emirates University, he absorbed the basic principles of dimension, form, and place. These principles now serve as the foundation for his artistic practice. Albanna consistently challenges the confines of conventional artistic practices by actively pushing the boundaries and embracing new techniques, materials, and concepts in his artistic journey. His works are held in the collections of the Sharjah Art Museum, Barjeel Art Foundation, Abu Dhabi Music & Art Foundation (ADMAF), UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE Ministry of Culture & Youth, Sharjah Department of Culture, Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and the UAE embassy in the USA, Montenegro amongst many.

Maisoon Al Saleh

Maisoon Al Saleh (UAE, 1988) graduated from Zayed University with a Bachelor's degree in Arts and Design in 2010. She has had 9 solo shows, and has participated in around 100 art exhibitions in 20 countries, including Carrousel du Louvre Paris, Contemporary & Fine Art Basel Biennale, Art Cannes Biennale during Cannes Film Festival, International Art Exhibition NordArt - Kunst in der Carlshütte in Büdelsdorf Germany, Exhibition of MOCAMAG Contemporary Art Museum in Villa am Kaiserweg in Persenbeug, Austria, and several other in Europe and The United States.

In her artistic journey, she has sought to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity, weaving together the rich tapestry of Emirati culture with contemporary artistry.

Natuzzi S.p.A

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is one of the most renowned brands in the production and distribution of design and luxury furniture. With a global retail network of 651 mono-brand stores and 563 galleries as of December 31, 2021, Natuzzi distributes its collections worldwide. Natuzzi products embed the finest spirit of Italian design and the unique craftmanship details of the “Made in Italy”, where a predominant part of its production takes place. Natuzzi has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 13, 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi S.p.A. is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), ISO 45001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC® Chain of Custody, CoC (FSC-C131540).

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

