Dubai, UAE – The National Youth Orchestra, the largest and most prestigious in the region, has announced its first celebration Gala Concert on the main stage at Dubai Opera to mark five years since its inception. Guest soloists featured will include concerto competition winner and Saxophonist, Rosie Hutchings, the Emirati opera singer, Fatima Alhashmi and young Emirati pianist, Ahmed Al Mousawi.

Led by UAE-based Conductor and Composer Mr Jonathan Barrett, the Orchestra is presented by acclaimed Finnish violinist and Co-Founder Ms Eva Gräsbeck, Head of Strings and British Bassoonist Ms Jacki Hayter, Head of Winds.

Amira Fouad, Co-Founder, Curator and Artistic Director of the National Youth Orchestra, says: “Dubai Opera and Encore are thrilled to present the inaugural Gala performance of The National Youth Orchestra celebrating its joyful five-year anniversary, and under the baton of Mr Jonathan Barrett. Representing our brightest emerging musical stars our main mission at the National Youth Orchestra has always been to bring young people from our dynamic, inclusive and diverse communities in the UAE together. Connecting through their love of music at the highest level and experiencing the magic of performing together on the largest stages.”

The National Youth Orchestra, with over 120 committed young musicians from over 25 countries and aged from 5 to 18 years old, has grown rapidly from only four members when it was founded in 2017. Modelled on other successful, leading youth and children's orchestras across the world the talented young musicians come together at least once per week to rehearse repertoire with the experienced team and run through private sectionals.

Jonathan Barrett, Conductor for the National Youth Orchestra, says: “The tradition and history of music is tied directly to a commitment to education. When you hear the orchestra play you are witnessing the culmination of thousands of hours of work made by hundreds of people over the course of years. To just be admitted to the orchestra takes a minimum ability level which cannot be achieved in any way other than persistent practice and thoughtful guidance from experienced and caring teachers. These teachers were taught by their teachers. Each new generation not only preserving the insight and knowledge gained and a passed to them by older generations but building upon that foundation to develop new ideas and perspectives. It is our privilege and responsibility to share this wonderful and miraculous gift with as many people as we can.”

The ambitious and beautiful musical programme at the Gala will feature favourite repertoire from Handel, Bizet, Shostakovich, Monti, Barrett and rousing music from the movies. The evening will highlight the musical achievements of all the outstanding young musicians at the National Youth Orchestra alongside the wonderful Emirati talents, which include the young autistic musical prodigy and pianist, Ahmed Al Mousawi and renowned classical singer and pianist Fatima Alhashmi.

“Our community in the UAE won’t want to miss supporting this unique celebration of talented Emirati artists and young musicians on this very special night at the Opera” continued Amira.

For tickets please book here

About The National Youth Orchestra

Celebrating its fifth anniversary this year, the National Youth Orchestra is modelled on leading youth and children's orchestras across the world with over 120 young musicians rehearsing and performing today, spread over three orchestras aged 5-18. The musicians have performed in many of the top venues across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including Dubai Opera, The Theatre at MOE, Al Hosn Palace, Emirates Palace and Global Village for the 50th Golden Jubilee of the UAE.

For more information about the National Youth Orchestra, click here.

About Encore! Dubai

Encore! is one of the leading fully licensed performing arts companies in the UAE specialising in Classical Music and the Arts. Encore! Founded the National Youth Orchestra and has inaugurated and artistically manages the hugely successful Music in the Studio monthly series of concerts - now in its twelfth successful season - and masterclasses in close partnership with Dubai Opera since 2017. The Series has forever changed the classical music scene in Dubai and has a loyal following of patrons. Bringing to the UAE a wealth of experience including tours, concerts and masterclasses with international artists and orchestras such as the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, the English Chamber Orchestra and the London Mozart Players.