Abu Dhabi: The Joint Committee for Security and Safety, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, and its strategic partners, have announced impressive results for the first month of their joint national campaign aimed at enhancing security and safety at gas stations during summer 2023.

Within just the first month, the campaign effectively educated over 100,000 daily visitors, including drivers and gas station patrons, about safety protocols at stations. This demonstrates the campaign's success in meeting its objectives and positively impacting safety standards at gas stations.

The collaborative campaign, launched in partnership with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), and Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), reported full adherence by petrol station users to the provided safety guidelines. These include slowing down to 20 km/h when entering stations, only leaving vehicles under extreme circumstances, avoiding smoking, ensuring engines are off, and checking that fuel tanks are sealed properly.

HE Eng. Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, lauded the outstanding outcomes of the campaign. "The exceptional results achieved is a testament to the pioneering spirit of the Joint Committee our unwavering commitment to align with our wise leadership's vision. Our goal is clear: to establish the UAE as a beacon of safety and security on the global stage. This campaign, backed by the Ministry of Energy, reflects our dedication to fostering security, enhancing the quality of life for our community, and championing the nation's progressive journey towards sustainable development."

For his part, Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of the Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior, said: "The joint national awareness campaign for gas station security and safety continues to make significant strides in both awareness and execution. This is a testament to our collective national endeavours and the cohesive collaboration among all strategic partners. Our ultimate aim is to promote safety standards and cultivate a heightened sense of security and safety awareness among gas station users, ensuring the safeguarding of both lives and property.

Al Marzouqi highlighted that the Civil Defence prioritises safety at gas stations as a core component of its awareness initiatives. Operating under the oversight of the Ministry of Interior, it ardently supports the campaign, ensuring it meets its objectives of amplifying security, safety, and protection measures.

Meanwhile, HE Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "Since the campaign's inception, its positive impact has been truly remarkable, playing a pivotal role in heightening driver awareness about safety measures at filling stations. What's especially heartening is seeing drivers' renewed commitment to guidelines, which safeguards both them and our station staff. I extend my deepest commendation to the Joint Committee for Security and Safety for their relentless pursuit of the highest echelons of safety and security standards at gas stations.

Additionally, HE Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Director General of Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), commented: "The campaign's success in educating over 100,000 drivers daily is not only a testament to its effectiveness but also its reach across a broad spectrum of the intended audience. It's evident that we're elevating the awareness level of gas station users regarding the essential safety protocols and procedures. The campaign's role is invaluable, as it fosters drivers' commitment to safety, which in turn plays a pivotal role in preserving life and property at these facilities."

Moreover, HE Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "At ENOC, we are deeply committed to rolling out awareness programmes and ardently supporting national initiatives aimed at enriching the understanding of both petrol station users and our valued staff. It's paramount that everyone is well-acquainted with safety protocols and the appropriate procedures within these stations. The outstanding results we observe today stem from cohesive collaboration and rigorous coordination among campaign partners, coupled with the diligence of station users in heeding the guidelines and mandates set forth by the campaign, ensuring an environment of safety and diligence."

The campaign, running until September 25, 2023, represents an innovative approach to excellence and foresight in mitigating risks associated with improper fueling practices. It underscores the principles of proactive safety awareness by highlighting the right procedures and behaviours at service stations, particularly during the fueling process.

