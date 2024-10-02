Dubai — The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) this week sponsored and participated in the 12th Energy Markets Forum in Fujairah. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and organised by Gulf Intelligence, the twelfth edition welcomed key energy stakeholders to share their experiences and expertise under the theme ‘How to Navigate the Changing Winds and Opportunities of the Global South, its Geopolitics & Energy Chokepoints through?’.

Over the course of the 1st and 2nd October, the Forum provided an opportunity for senior executives, regulators and policymakers tasked with leading the Middle East's trading, storage, marketing and shipping of oil and gas across the East of Suez markets to convene and gain insights into oil and geopolitics, long-term trends in energy markets and more.

With numerous delegates from the UAE and across the MENA region attending the conference, Bilal Hasan Ashraf, Head of Energy & Marine and Government & Large Corporate Fujairah at NBF, hosted a session on the second day that explored What does the end of the expensive price of money mean for commodity traders and financiers. Reflecting on the bank's involvement, Bilal Hasan Ashraf stated: “Our sponsorship and participation highlight our commitment as a leading partner to the energy sector, both in the UAE and globally. The discussions at this year's Forum were particularly enlightening and valuable."

He added, “As a local bank, we are recognized for our extensive knowledge and long-standing expertise in the energy and renewable sectors. Our deep understanding of the industry’s banking needs uniquely positions us to provide support during the energy transition."

With Fujairah, the UAE, and other Gulf nations playing a crucial role in global energy affordability and security, EMF24 featured a series of briefings, roundtables, workshops, and a plenary session focused on essential themes relevant to the Emirate. Topics included Fujairah's strategic role as an oil storage hub and its contribution to the UAE's energy security and industrial development.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

