Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) has announced its participation in Najah Expo 2025, the UAE's leading international higher education fair, set to take place from October 19 to 21 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The leading higher education fair offers an ideal platform for students to make informed choices about their academic and career paths by exploring universities, programmes, and available opportunities. NACD is participating to showcase a comprehensive array of educational and training programmes in childhood development, Arabic language promotion, and the preservation of Emirati heritage and national identity.

Visitors to Najah Expo 2025 will have the opportunity to explore a variety of programmes and courses, including the Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development programme accredited by the National Qualifications Centre. The programme has received over 22,500 applications over the past three years, including 4,200 in its first year with 80 applications selected; another 7,800 applications in year two with 114 admitted; while 110 applicants were accepted in year three from a total of 10,500 applications. This brings NACD’s overall student acceptance rate to approximately 1.3% to date.

The Accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development offers specialized training for individuals currently working or aspiring to work in the field of childhood development, emphasizing early education, childcare, developmental psychology, and special education. The 18-month accredited programme features a full scholarship comprising of two phases, with a 12 months theoretical and practical learning followed by a six months internship. This provides participants with advanced credentials in one of the most vital fields of community development.

Dr Meera Saeed AlKaabi, Acting President of The National Academy for Childhood Development, said: “Our continued participation in Najah Expo for the second consecutive year reflects our deep commitment to embedding childhood development at the heart of society, positioning it as a promising academic and professional pathway towards a bright future for generations to come. The fair offers a valuable platform to highlight the Academy’s unique programmes and opportunities, and to connect with students, professionals, parents, and members of the community. Our aim is to inspire everyone to contribute to the growth of this vital sector, fostering family stability and driving sustainable development across the UAE”

Furthermore, NACD will offer visitors a variety of interactive activities and engaging educational experiences, including entertaining educational competitions to raise awareness and educate individuals. This includes providing valuable information about child development and the importance of Emirati culture, heritage, and the Arabic language.

Visit NACD's pavilion at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Hall 3, Stand A08.

About The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD):

Established in 2023, the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) reflects the UAE’s wise leadership vision in advancing the childhood development sector and to build on the foundational efforts of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority in the field. The Academy aims to strengthen the capabilities of professionals and caregivers, including parents, working with children from birth to 18 years of age, with a strong emphasis on fostering the Arabic language and instilling national identity. Its offerings include the 18-month accredited Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre, as well as a wide range of training and continuing education programmes. Key focus areas include positive parenting, child protection, health, nutrition, education, early intervention, and holistic family and community support.