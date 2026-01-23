DAVOS, Switzerland: H.E. Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of Qatar Sports Investments, Chairman of beIN Media Group, and President of Paris Saint-Germain FC, participated in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, where he addressed the growing role of sport as a driver of economic value and long-term development.

Al-Khelaïfi was a panellist at a closed-door thought-leadership dialogue titled The New Global Playbook: Athletes, Investment and the Future of Sport, hosted at the Invest Qatar Pavilion. The session brought together an elite group of investors, business leaders, athletes, and policymakers to examine how sport has evolved into a system that moves capital and builds enterprises.

The panel featured a cross-section of global sporting leadership, including Tracy McGrady, NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur, and Cherif Younousse, Olympic medallist and leading beach volleyball athlete. The session was moderated by David Moreno Jr., global sports executive and senior partner at Norton Rose Fulbright.

The discussion focused on the full lifecycle of modern sport, highlighting how today’s athletes increasingly move beyond competition into ownership, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, and cross-border ventures. This shift has expanded the definition of sporting success beyond trophies to include governance, long-term value creation, and global reach.

Panellists also examined sport’s role in shaping global wellness narratives, alongside the challenge of scaling performance-driven ecosystems across markets while maintaining credibility and cultural relevance. The dialogue highlighted how Qatar and the wider Gulf region sit at the centre of this evolution, with sustained investment in teams, infrastructure, and media networks embedding the region firmly within the global sports economy through long-term strategy and institutional leadership.

Drawing on Qatar Sports Investments’ experience, Al-Khelaïfi shared insights into building sustainable sports ecosystems, emphasising how aligned investment, governance, and media infrastructure are contributing to the continued growth of the global sports industry in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

Co-hosted by Allam Global Ventures, Global Venture Partners, and Qatar Sports Investments, in partnership with TIME Africa, Rolling Stone MENA, and Robb Report Africa, the dialogue explored the positioning of sport alongside finance and technology as a significant economic force.

