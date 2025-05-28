Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The 2025 NASPAA Regional Conference opens today at the KAPSARC School of Public Policy, marking a historic milestone as the first NASPAA event of its kind to be held in Saudi Arabia. The conference brings together distinguished scholars, senior policymakers, and public policy experts from around the world for high-level discussions on the future of public policy education and institutional innovation.

Serving as a vital academic forum, the conference sets the stage for in-depth dialogue on key issues ranging from human capital development and sustainability to governance reform and the integration of emerging technologies in the public sector. The program features a series of panel discussions and expert-led sessions designed to explore the rapidly evolving landscape of policy education and leadership training.

In his opening remarks, KAPSARC President Mr. Fahad Alajlan emphasized the conference’s role in shaping a new global model for public service: “Let us use this conference to challenge conventional wisdom, champion new voices, and construct a truly visionary model of public service – one rooted in ethics, collaboration, and, above all, results.”

This inaugural regional gathering underscores Saudi Arabia’s growing stature as an intellectual hub for public policy discourse. It also highlights the increasing value of cross-border collaboration in building resilient academic ecosystems and designing policy frameworks with real-world impact.

“The 2025 NASPAA Regional Conference affirms the essential role of academic dialogue in shaping the next generation of public policy professionals,” says Dr. Ghada Al-Arifi, Dean of the KAPSARC School of Public Policy. “Through thought-provoking exchanges and the presentation of pioneering research, this conference is laying the groundwork for more agile, future-ready policy education – rooted in both academic rigor and practical relevance.”

Dr. Al-Arifi adds, “This event offers a rare opportunity to bridge theory and practice. By fostering collaboration between educators and policymakers, we are strengthening the impact of public policy education on institutional performance and governance excellence.”

Dr. Mohamad Alkadry, President of the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA), expressed his deep appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting this year’s event. He commended the launch of the conference and emphasized the importance of the growing partnership between NASPAA and the KAPSARC School of Public Policy.

“This collaboration is vital to advancing the quality and reach of public policy education across the region,” says Dr. Alkadry. “We are committed to supporting academic institutions in Saudi Arabia as they prepare current and future public and nonprofit sector leaders with the skills and competencies required to navigate an increasingly complex policy environment.”

The conference opens with a shared commitment among participants to strengthen academic frameworks, foster interdisciplinary research, and advance evidence-based solutions to pressing governance challenges. Over the coming days, attendees will engage in in-depth dialogue and collaborative sessions aimed at shaping the future of public policy education and institutional excellence.

About KSPP

The KAPSARC School of Public Policy (KSPP) is the first institution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia dedicated to graduate studies and executive education in public policy. Officially established by a decision of the Council of Ministers on 10/8/1445H, the school aims to empower individuals to confront critical challenges and seize emerging opportunities shaping both the nation and the world. Through its rigorous academic programs, KSPP cultivates the next generation of leaders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to make a lasting impact.

About NASPAA

The Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs, and Administration (NASPAA) is the global standard in public service education. It is a nonprofit membership network comprising more than 320 institutional member schools that offer degrees in public administration, public policy, public affairs, nonprofit management, and related fields. NASPAA is also the globally recognized accreditor of master’s degree programs in these disciplines.