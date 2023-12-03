H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre will deliver an opening speech before NASA Administrator Senator Bill Nelson is joined by Emirati astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori on the Museum of the Future’s ‘Future Talks’ stage with all three speakers sharing their insights on the future of space exploration.

Dubai – The Museum of the Future, a global hub dedicated to reimagining the future and shaping humanity’s next chapter will welcome Senator Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator to the museum for an exclusive ‘Future Talks’ session on 5 December 2023.

This riveting session entitled ’Space & Beyond: The Future of Space Exploration’ will see H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General at Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre deliver the opening speech. This will be followed by NASA Administrator Senator Bill Nelson being joined by Emirati Astronauts Sultan AlNeyadi and Hazzaa AlMansoori on the Museum of the Future’s ‘Future Talks’ stage; with all three speakers sharing their insights on the future of space exploration.

During the event, H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri will shed light on the ground-breaking space projects undertaken by MBRSC, their investment in new technologies and the centre’s role in nurturing the new talent supporting the UAE’s mission to become a frontrunner in the global space industry. Sultan AlNeyadi, who recently returned from a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) will share details about the important research he conducted during his epic mission, alongside anecdotes about his time aboard the ISS whilst Hazzaa AlMansoori who became the first Emirati astronaut to venture into space, will share his insights and perspective on the future of space exploration.

The session, moderated by Saud Karmustaji, Director of Strategic Communication at MBRSC, will transport visitors into a world where technology and space exploration intertwine, highlighting new advancements in science, technology, and innovation.

His Excellency Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, said: “Our participation in the ‘Future Talks’, organized by the Museum of the Future, alongside our partners from NASA and the distinguished Emirati astronauts, is a living testimony to the UAE’s commitment to promoting innovation and space exploration”. We would like to express our special gratitude to Senator Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator, for his generous presence. This session will not only be a presentation of the projects and ideas of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre but will also emphasize the importance of international cooperation in order to enhance the field of space exploration.

When: Tuesday, 05 December 2023

Time: 10.00 am – 11.00 am

Topic: Space & Beyond: The Future of Space Exploration

Visit the Museum of the Future for a remarkable session as part of the museum’s Future Talks series.

This talk is free to attend, so don't miss out on the chance to be part of this exhilarating experience.

For more information and registration please visit: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/shop/products/future-talks-senator-bill-nelson

