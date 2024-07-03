Al-Ujairi Scientific Center announced that Kuwait’s skies will showcase three astronomical events in the first week of July, reports Al- Qabas daily. According to a press statement, astronomy enthusiasts could observe with the naked eye the conjunction of the moon with the planet Mars in the early hours of Tuesday above the eastern horizon of Kuwait’s sky from moonrise at 12:46 midnight Monday- Tuesday until shortly before sunrise at 4:52 am local time on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, another spectacle awaits as the sky will feature the conjunction of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, with the moon. Residents of Kuwait can witness this event towards the eastern horizon after midnight until just before sunrise. Looking ahead to next Sunday, Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system, will reach its closest point to the moon in its waxing crescent phase. This event can be observed with the naked eye towards the western horizon of the Kuwaiti sky from sunset until around 8:00 pm.

