Members of the national project team for the first Kuwaiti satellite have completed the necessary tests before launching it next November, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The team members are Deputy Project Manager and Operations Manager, Rear Admiral Dr. Engr. Ahmed Al-Kandari, Anfal Al-Langawi, Badour Al-Sabti, Engineer Ghaith Al-Ghaith, Aseel Mubarak, and Engineer Ali Mirza.

