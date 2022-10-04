Napco National Packaging will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of agricultural films and packaging solutions at the Saudi Agriculture 2022, booth#4-429 in Hall 4 from 17-20 October 2022 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center.

Growers, farmers and food producers can learn about our conscious plastics and corrugated products that meet their everyday challenges helping them improve productivity and efficiency and guaranteeing abundant, healthy and safe food. Our wide range of products targets Animal Feed, Crop Cultivation, Fresh Produce Packaging, Irrigation, Soil Treatment, Dairy Production Packaging, Poultry Meat Packaging, Date Packaging, Red Meat Packaging and Aquaculture sectors.

With sustainability at the heart of our operations and processes, we will unveil our ‘Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Food Security’ in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. Our Gaia brand, showcased at the show, reaffirms our aim to protect the environment from any harm as we work towards a healthier environment for the coming generations.

Through digital transformation, our AgriSmart technology enables growers to increase their profitability by implementing precision farming practices, optimizing resource use, and reducing agriculture’s impact on the environment.

We rely on our team’s specialized agronomic know-how and knowledge of the latest innovations, and leverage on the best practices in assuring superior product quality and performance while operating at international standards and contributing to positive environmental impact.

Chadi Radi, Napco Packaging Business Development Director explains: “At Napco Packaging, we foster a culture of innovation and product development. We rely on technology advancement to enhance products people use. During Saudi Agriculture 2022, we will discuss with our customers and visitors our latest product developments that meet their most challenging farming conditions. Over the past year, we worked on complementing our farming line by developing the Cooling Greenhouse Films, Insect Repellant Pesticide Reduction Greenhouse Film, Silage Stretch Film, Hydroponic Bag, Shade Net, as well as High Thickness Geo-membrane.”

Radi adds: “We have also expanded our offerings to the aquaculture industry, as well as the red meat and poultry producers by adding Vacuum Bag, Absorbent Pad and Breathable top web. New product releases for dairy producers include the IWS for Single Slice Roll (IWS-C), High-Barrier Multi-Wall Sack, Shrink Sleeve as Peel-able Lid. Our executives will be glad to further discuss how we can support you in your agricultural practices and product lifecycle.”

Saudi Agriculture 2022 is the 39th edition of the international exhibition for agriculture, food, aquaculture, packaging and agro-industry and is among the largest B2B events in the agriculture industry in the region showcasing leading technologies and solutions, cutting-edge engineering, and innovations.

