Sharjah: The ‘Irtiqa CEO Majlis’, hosted by NAMA Women Advancement in partnership with the Pearl Initiative, convened a high-impact gathering at The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah, with a clear focus to drive real and lasting progress on gender equality in the workplace through CEO-level engagement and cross-sector dialogue.

The 2025 edition of the executive business roundtable built upon the momentum of previous engagements; and brought together a select group of CEOs and C-suite leaders from sectors spanning energy, aviation, transportation, manufacturing, and technology. The event also served to present Irtiqa’s vision in transforming organisational cultures and strategies across the UAE.

Institutional excellence and social progress

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement, said: “NAMA is committed to creating work environments that ensure the full participation of women at every level of decision-making, and we see this as an essential shared responsibility for a thriving society. Diversity is the engine of productivity; and equity and equal opportunity are powerful economic tools that build more innovative, and sustainable institutions.”

“Through the Irtiqa CEO Majlis, organised in partnership with the Pearl Initiative, we are turning this belief into action. This unique gathering brings together influential leaders to champion the important link between good governance and women’s empowerment. It calls on organisations to mirror the diversity of their markets and invest in the next generation of female leaders. This approach demonstrates that institutional excellence and social progress are closely interconnected, paving the way for a more equitable economic future,” AlHammadi added.

Ralph Choueiri, Executive Director at Pearl Initiative, said: “At Pearl Initiative, we believe that advancing workplace gender equity is both essential and strategic to building sustainable, high-performing organisations. The Irtiqa CEO Majlis 2025 certainly provides an important platform for leaders across sectors to exchange insights, strengthen accountability, and translate commitment into measurable impact. Through open dialogue on strong governance and inclusive leadership, we aim to support businesses in building resilient, innovative, and equitable workplaces where everyone can thrive.”

The impressive roster of industry leaders and experts represented leading organizations including SAP, TAQA Transmission, Arada, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), TENEO, Air Arabia, Google, PwC, and Petrofac.

From commitment to impact

Central to the initiative was the CEO roundtable under the theme, “From Commitment to Impact: The CEO Dialogue on Inclusive Leadership,” and the session demonstrated how integrating gender-equitable principles into strong governance fosters organisational resilience and innovation. Moderated by Noha Hefny, a global expert in Women Economic Empowerment; executives dove deep into the nuances of inclusive leadership; how it’s enacted in company culture, what specific actions CEOs have taken to advance gender equity, and the personal drivers behind their long-term commitment.

The roundtable was structured around guiding questions, prompting CEOs to share authentic case studies and best practices, as well as the barriers and internal resistance faced when introducing gender equity initiatives. Attendees discussed governance models, accountability mechanisms, and real-life strategies for embedding gender equity into core business objectives, KPIs, and performance metrics. There was also a notable focus on sustaining cultural change beyond policy, leveraging the personal commitment of top leadership, and observing business outcomes such as improved innovation, employee retention, and organisational performance.

As the Majlis moved toward its conclusion, closing reflections reflected the day’s insights and encouraged CEOs to pledge continued engagement. The session also reinforced Irtiqa’s positioning as a leading initiative regarding gender-inclusive business transformation, offering practical examples of companies effectively holding leaders accountable, driving cultural shifts, and generating business value through inclusivity.

Promoting gender equality in the workplace

Irtiqa is a flagship programme initiated by NAMA Women Advancement, dedicated to promoting gender equality in the workplace and advancing women's empowerment across the UAE. Its central mission is to equip businesses with the tools, strategies, and expertise needed to embed gender-equitable practices and to drive sustainable organizational change.