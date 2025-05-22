Mariam Al Hammadi: The UAE’s work environment is evolving rapidly, driven by a leadership vision that places people at the centre of development

Sharjah: As part of its ongoing efforts to promote inclusive workplaces, NAMA Women Advancement recently organised a workshop titled “Towards Inclusive Workplaces: From Awareness to Action.” The workshop, part of a series, convened public and private sector stakeholders to explore practical steps for promoting inclusion in work environments.

Hosted at Sharjah’s House of Wisdom, the event forms part of the ‘Irtiqa’ initiative, launched under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and NAMA Chairperson. Irtiqa seeks to support organisations in adopting practices that promote equal opportunities and foster work environments that advance women and ensure their full participation.

During the workshop, participants gained insight into Irtiqa’s goals and objectives, its implementation mechanisms, and the role of strategic collaborations with entities championing women’s empowerment to amplify their participation in diverse sectors.

Supportive work environments for women

Commenting on the initiative, H.E. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, said, “The UAE’s work environment is evolving rapidly, driven by a leadership vision that places people at the centre of development. While we have achieved significant progress in advancing women’s empowerment and promoting equal opportunities, the next phase calls for a deliberate shift towards building more mature organisational frameworks that ensure inclusivity and fairness in policies, structures, and day-to-day practices.”

“What we presented through this workshop seeks to encourage a broader cultural shift within workplaces, and we aim to enhance organisations to help them succeed in performance as well as their ability to embrace diversity and unlock the potential of every individual without bias. At NAMA, we believe that inclusive workplaces are best positioned to foster innovation, remain competitive, and achieve long-term sustainability.”

At the end of the workshop, NAMA invited all participating organisations to become active partners in supporting inclusive workplaces. The organisation reiterated its commitment to collaborating with organisations across sectors to help build fairer and more inclusive work environments; ultimately supporting its broader vision to empower women economically and strengthen their contribution to sustainable development.