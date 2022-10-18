Abu Dhabi, UAE: After a resounding success on its first day, Najah Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s leading higher education fair supported by the Ministry of Education, was graced by H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was also attended by H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Education in the UAE; H.E. Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE; and ambassadors and senior representatives of participating countries. Taking place in Halls 7 and 8 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until 18th October with another leg from 23rd to 25th October in Hall 4 at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), Najah has been dedicated to providing students and parents with the most important tools and knowledge they need when curating their higher education journey. The free-to-attend event is still open for registration via www.najahexpo.com.

H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, UAE Minister of Education, highlighted that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, embraces a strategic vision to sustain the future and quality of education. It also devotes its efforts to spread knowledge and global educational models to build an educated and creative generation, in line with the national strategy to prepare the UAE for the next 50 years through innovation, leadership, competitiveness and the knowledge-based economy according to the best international practices.

“The Ministry takes part in Najah Abu Dhabi 2022 through a platform that brings together many of its departments, namely, the National Examinations Department, the Scholarships Department, the Registration Department, and the Equivalency Department. The platform will also host a number of workshops on the Emirates Standard Test ‘EmSAT’, in line with the National Strategy for Higher Education 2030, to provide students with the necessary technical and scientific skills, and boost the economy across the public and private sectors,” added H.E.

Al Falasi explained that the Ministry’s participation in the event is intended to attract and qualify students to enroll in higher education institutions within the UAE and abroad, introduce them to various academic and professional opportunities and disciplines, guide them towards the appropriate area of study based on their abilities and preferences, provide information and data on admission to universities, colleges and institutes, persuade qualified national students to apply for the scholarship program, develop family awareness of the available educational opportunities, and promote the Ministry’s relations with all educational institutions in the UAE.

For the last 15 years, Najah has developed its reputation as the definitive destination for equipping visitors with information on admissions, counselling, scholarship opportunities, study abroad options, alumni experiences and more. “At Informa, we believe that Najah Abu Dhabi and Najah Dubai are a great tool to support students in building their roadmap to a successful future. This is in line with fulfilling the Ministry of Education’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030 that seeks to provide future generations with the necessary technical and practical skills to drive the economy in both public and private sectors,” says Dima Al Sadi, Najah’s Event Manager.

This 2022, Najah's exhibitor line-up includes universities from the UK, Canada, USA, Germany, Spain, France, Hungary, Cyprus, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and more. Participating international universities include King's College London, Western University, University of Waterloo, McMaster University, Virginia Tech, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Debrecen just to name a few. All the leading universities from the UAE are also showcasing their offerings at the fair. Among them are Zayed University, UAE University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Sorbonne University of Abu Dhabi, University of Sharjah and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

A packed itinerary of talks designed to feed curious minds has been lined up at the Success Hub in each of Najah Abu Dhabi and Najah Dubai. Expect presentations on studying and living in the UK, Canada, Germany, Spain and Hungary as well as topics such as The Future of Work and Education, Digital Transformation: Expectations versus Reality, Alternative Careers: Computer Games, Hacking and AI, Career Opportunities in the US after Graduation, Portfolio Tips for Applying to Art School, and more.

For high school or postgraduate students looking to venture into academic research, Najah has partnered with Emirates Scholar Research Center, a platform where like-minded users with similar interests in data, experiments, theories and journals can connect and have the opportunity to get their work published or even funded.

Najah Abu Dhabi

Dates: 16 - 18 October 2022

Venue: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Timings:

Tuesday, 18 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

Najah Dubai

Dates: 23 - 25 October 2022

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)

Timings:

Sunday, 23 October | 11 AM - 7 PM

Monday, 24 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

Tuesday, 25 October | 9 AM - 1 PM & 4 PM - 8 PM

