Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates, visited the sixth and largest edition of the UMEX and SimTEX in Abu Dhabi, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition with the participation of 214 companies represented by 35 countries.

He was received by His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for UMEX and SimTEX, and by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director & Group CEO of ADNEC Group.

During his visit to the two exhibitions, His Excellency toured the pavilions of the participating national and international companies while being briefed on the latest innovations in unmanned systems, simulation and training, and their multiple uses in the defence, civil and humanitarian fields.

His Excellency expressed his admiration for the unmanned systems and applications provided by UAE institutions and companies, which reflect the progress achieved by the UAE in the unmanned systems sector, which has become a pivotal role in all aspects of life and supports humanitarian efforts.

His Highness also praised the global participation witnessed by the sixth edition of UMEX and SimTEX, which are organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defense and strategic partner EDGE Group.

This is the largest edition of UMEX and SimTEX since its inception, with the total area of the exhibition increasing to 30,000 square metres compared to the 2022 edition, which had 26,200 square metres.

This edition of UMEX and SimTEX featured the launch of five new initiatives, including the Ministry of Defence Coding Challenge Competition, UMEX Commercial Zone, Live Demonstrations held for the first time at ADNEC Grandstand and Marina Channel, UMEX Next_Gen and UMEX Talks.

