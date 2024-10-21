Sharjah: Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 10th edition of the ‘My Health’ Conference, themed ‘Health and Wellbeing,’ will bring together over 36 leading experts in medical, physical, and mental health, as well as specialists in lifestyle, sports, and nutrition to lead 22 diverse sessions. Taking place at Al Razi Hall, University of Sharjah, during the two-day event on October 23-24, the event will comprise keynote sessions and workshops to inspiring speeches.

Health from infancy

On the inaugural day of the conference will host nine sessions, including four main sessions, three panel discussions, and two workshops. The opening session, titled ‘From Childhood to Wellbeing: The Impact of Fast Food Culture and Secrets to Longevity,’ will focus on the effects of modern lifestyle choices on children's health, exploring their long-term consequences as well as the role of physical activity in promoting overall health and quality of life.Moderated by Asma Hasooni, Director of the Media Office at SCFA, the session will feature insights from Dr. Ahmed Mohammad Abdul Malik, Family Medicine Consultant, Kuwait Dr Hashem Adnan Al Kilani, Professor of Kinesiology and Sport Science at the University of Jordan.

The fine line between health and obsession

The second session, "Healthy Balance: When Does Obsession Become Harmful? How Can We Protect Ourselves from Disease and Live in Harmony with Diabetes?" will explore the fine line between health consciousness and unhealthy obsession. Contributions will come from Dr. Mo’ath Fakhri Mohamed Bataineh, Associate Professor, Department of Nutrition and Food Science, Hashemite University, Jordan; and Dr. Elham Mohamed Al Amiri, Paediatric Endocrinologist and Vice President of Friends of Diabetes Association, UAE. Dr. Reyad Shaker Obaid, Professor and Head of Department at the University of Sharjah, will moderate the session.

The third session will focus on unhealthy practices related to health and beauty, under the theme "Between Strength and Slimness: Facts About Proteins and Weight Loss Injections." Speakers include Dr. Amjad Hassan Jarrar, Lecturer in Nutrition and Health at United Arab Emirates University, and Dr. Wafaa Helmi Ayesh, Therapeutic Nutrition Consultant and Director of Clinical Nutrition at Tadawe Specialist Hospital, UAE. Dr. Ahmed Al Ammar, a Public Health Specialist from Saudi Arabia, will moderate this session.

Sleep and Wellbeing

The fourth session, titled ‘What Do You Know About Yourself When You Sleep?’, will delve into the science of sleep. It will be led by Prof Wedad Ahmed Bani Issa, from the Department of Nursing at the University of Sharjah and Dr. Osama Kamel Al-Lala, a renowned Professor of Physical Activity Physiology and Health. Dr. Ahmed Al Ammar will moderate the session.

Interactive sessions and specialised workshops

Interactive sessions will address key health topics, with Dr. Mohamad Alameddine, Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Sharjah, presenting the ‘Wazen’ initiative. This program, launched by the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in collaboration with the University of Sharjah and the Department of Statistics and Community Development, aims to promote work-life balance by encouraging a healthy lifestyle among employees and raising awareness about maintaining well-being in the workplace. Dr. Samar Mahmoud ElFeky, WHO Regional Adviser for Health Promotion and Social Determinants of Health, will discuss the impact of health-promoting schools and how academic institutions can contribute to cultivating healthier future generations. Further contributions include Dr. Fadwa Ghazi Abdullah Hammouh, Assistant Professor, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Faculty of Health Sciences. American University of Madaba, Jordan, will discuss the prevalence of obesity among individuals with disabilities in Jordan and its relationship to dietary and activity patterns.

The workshops will feature Dr. Joseph Khoury, a Psychiatrist, on ‘Promoting Adolescent Mental Health’ and Dr. Ruqayya Ahmed Fikri, a Breastfeeding Friends Society Board member, leading a session on ‘Balancing Work and Family Life.’

Digital Addiction

On Day 2, the conference will feature four keynote sessions, two interactive discussions, and two workshops. The session titled ‘Does Digital Health Protect You or Lead to Digital Addiction?’ The session will be moderated by Mona Al Hawai, Chairman of the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, and features Dr. Adil Sajwani, Family Medicine Consultant, and Sadiq Ali Ramadan Al Sajwani, a senior officer specialising in cybercrime investigation in the UAE.

Another session, ‘Future Dialogue: My Health, My Responsibility,’ will engage youth from the Sharjah Youth. Moderated by Ahmed Bukallah Lootah from Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, the session will feature Dr. Banna Bouzbon, a Mental Health Specialist at the Child Safety Department in Sharjah; Dr. Amal Abdulrahman Al Jowder, a Psychology Expert from Bahrain; and Dr. Widad Al-Maidour, Director of the Emergency Operations Centre at the Emirates Health Services. They will address various topics, including the necessity of mental health care, the effects of e-cigarette use, and healthy daily habits and practices.

Healthy environments: Regional experiences

The third session, Towards Health-Enhancing Environments, will feature Razan Fahd Al Hammadi, Director of the Green Development Department in the Sharjah Department of Agriculture and Livestock; Dr. Dina Abdul Nabi Al Khamis, WHO Public Health Specialist from Bahrain; and Dr. Tamer Mohamed Shousha, Associate Professor of Physiotherapy at the University of Sharjah. Dr. Kawthar Al-Eid, Health Consultant and President of the Bahrain Health Friends Society, will moderate the session.

The fourth session, "Do You Make Time for Mental Health in Your Busy Day?" will discuss the mental health impacts of modern lifestyles. It will feature Dr. Banna Bouzbon, Dr. Rasha Abdel Rahman, Head of the Psychology Department at Ajman University, and Dr. Hussain Ali Maseeh, Community Empowerment Expert at the UAE Community Development.

The final day will feature workshops and dialogues led by Dr. Leila Cheikh Ismail, Assistant Professor Lecturer, Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, College of Health Sciences, University of Sharjah, who will discuss the effects of online food delivery applications on children's eating habits. Dr. Ayoub Eid Al Jawalda, Regional Advisor in Nutrition, Head of the Nutrition Unit, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, will offer insights on combating obesity. At the same time, Dr.Osama Kamel Ali Alalla will lead a workshop on ‘Physical Activity Prescription for Chronic Diseases.’ The day will also include a session on ‘Edutainment Techniques' presented by Mawahib Mahmoud Al Hamsi, CEO of Actness.