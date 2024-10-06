Muscat: Continuing its commitment to creating job opportunities and nurturing national talent, Muscat Municipality recently welcomed a new group of administrative, technical, and financial employees. Last Thursday, an orientation session was held for the new recruits, with His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, in attendance, alongside management teams from various departments and officials from the Ministry of Labour.

The session was designed to equip new employees with the technical and administrative skills necessary to perform their duties with competence and efficiency across diverse work environments. It provided an introduction to municipal systems, regulations, and various administrative functions, as well as an overview of the different sectors within the municipality.

The event opened with a welcome speech from a representative of the General Directorate of Administrative and Financial Affairs, who emphasised the importance of the new employees in enhancing the human capital on which the municipality relies to achieve its goals and meet the expectations of the community. The orientation included activities and workshops focused on self-development, continuous learning, work ethics, and financial management skills.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Humaidi remarked, "We are delighted to welcome such a distinguished group of national talents to Muscat Municipality. Investing in human capital is fundamental to building a modern, developed society. At Muscat Municipality, we are committed to providing job opportunities, empowering national competencies, and fostering an environment of innovation and continuous development in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. The inclusion of these new employees is a key step in advancing our municipal services and improving the quality of life in Muscat."

Muscat Municipality aims to contribute to Oman's economic and social development by sustainably enhancing infrastructure and municipal services, integrating modern technologies, creating job opportunities for Omani talents, and building the capacity of its staff to stay ahead of rapid advancements and meet the growing expectations of citizens and residents.