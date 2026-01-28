Abu Dhabi, UAE: The ‘Murona Forum 2026’, organised by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), successfully concluded in Abu Dhabi after two days of extensive participation by entities and companies across the emirate, alongside with local and international experts and specialists. The final day provided a pivotal platform to explore innovative mechanisms and solutions aimed at sustaining essential services and enhancing sectoral resilience to future challenges.

On its second day, the forum highlighted the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Rabdan Academy, aimed at enhancing cooperation and fostering innovation in crisis management. Discussions also centred on the development of institutional resilience across vital sectors, with particular emphasis on innovative mechanisms designed to strengthen entities’ capacity to adapt to challenges and resume operations efficiently. Participants also reviewed the experiences of Alternative Service recruits, noting their growing role as a support force that provides operational flexibility to government entities and strengthens emergency response capabilities.

Sessions during the forum were dedicated to lessons learned from real-world crises, with specialists from various entities sharing practical insights on managing disruptions and restoring essential services within frameworks aligned with Abu Dhabi’s institutional work ecosystems.

His Excellency Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director General of The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), emphasised that the outcomes of ‘Murona Forum 2026’ provide tangible value to the emirate’s ongoing preparedness efforts. H.E. noted that the solutions and practical applications presented during the forum directly contribute to enhancing entities’ capacity to respond to emergencies and ensure the efficient continuity of vital services.

His Excellency said: “The forum provided an advanced platform to address operational challenges and exchange lessons from real-world experiences. This supports the development of more flexible organisational models and enables entities to link strategic planning with practical implementation while building institutional capacities for rapid response and organised recovery. The signing of the memorandum of understanding with Rabdan Academy also marks an important strategic milestone in capacity building and the development of specialised competencies in emergency, crisis, and disaster management, as well as in supporting innovation and institutional integration in Abu Dhabi.”

H.E. added: “The next phase will focus on transforming the forum’s outcomes into actionable initiatives by enhancing integration among entities and leveraging local competencies, notably through the Alternative National Service Programme. The goal is to improve the efficiency of the emergency, crisis, and disaster management ecosystem and support the continuity and sustainability of essential services under varying circumstances.”

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, affirmed that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Center reflects the Academy’s commitment to supporting the national preparedness ecosystem, strengthening institutional integration, and developing specialized competencies in emergency, crisis, and disaster management.

H.E. Morse stated: “This partnership represents a strategic step that underscores the importance of unifying efforts between academic institutions and national entities. It contributes to the development of advanced capacity-building models, fosters innovation, and bridges academic knowledge with practical application in the fields of preparedness and institutional resilience. Through its participation in Murona Forum 2026, Rabdan Academy continues to support the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to enhance readiness and effective response to diverse challenges, while ensuring the sustainability of vital services under all circumstances.”

The forum concluded by underscoring the importance of leveraging shared experiences to develop an ecosystem capable of adapting to and responding effectively to future challenges. This approach seeks to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and international reference in institutional resilience, ensure the sustainability of vital services, and safeguard the emirate’s achievements across diverse circumstances.

