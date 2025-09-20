The 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference to bring together leading experts, specialists, capital market representatives, listed companies, investment firms, and regulatory authorities for two days of dialogue and networking

Muscat, Oman – Held under the auspices of His Excellency Ahmed bin Jaafar Al Musalmi, Governor of the Central Bank of Oman, Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) will proudly host the 2025 Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) Annual Conference, taking place on 24–25 September at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised with the prominent support of OQ and Sohar International as Mega Sponsors, and Ominvest and Omantel as Strategic Sponsors, this year’s conference brings together leading regional and international experts. It will serve as the premier platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and collaboration on the future of investor relations in the Middle East.

Commenting on the significance of hosting the conference, Mohammed bin Mahfoodh Al Ardhi, Chairman of MSX, said, “We are honoured that Oman will serve as the host nation for this year’s MEIRA Annual Conference. The event reflects our ongoing efforts to strengthen the country’s capital markets ecosystem and promote best practices in investor relations. It also underlines MSX’s commitment to aligning with Oman Vision 2040, advancing transparency, governance, and sustainable investment.”

The two-day conference will feature a dynamic programme of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops designed to address the most pressing issues in investor relations today. Delegates will gain insights into evolving global IR trends, practical tools to enhance market communication, and opportunities to engage directly with industry leaders.

Highlighting the importance of the event for the broader financial community, Haitham Al Salmi, CEO of MSX, said, “This conference is a milestone for MSX and for the region. By welcoming global and regional leaders in investor relations, we are creating a forum that empowers dialogue and inspires innovation. Together, we aim to position Oman as a hub for investment opportunities while reinforcing the professional standards that investors expect.”

Paolo Casamassima, CEO of MEIRA, added, “The MEIRA Annual Conference is the flagship event for the IR community in the region, and we are delighted to partner with MSX to bring it to Muscat this year. The conference will address critical topics including ESG, digital transformation, and market development, ensuring that investor relations professionals are well equipped to navigate a fast-evolving landscape.”

Visitors to the conference can also look forward to extensive networking sessions, allowing participants to build valuable connections with peers, investors, corporates, and regulators from across the region. The event will also feature an exhibition area showcasing innovative solutions and services that are shaping the future of investor relations.

A particular highlight of the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference will be the Corporate Access programme, delivered in partnership with HSBC and Arqaam Capital. Up to 60 MEIRA member companies will have the opportunity to engage in one-on-one and group meetings with regional and international investors, scheduled after the formal sessions on both days.

With extensive sessions featuring distinguished speakers, interactive panels, workshops and networking opportunities, the 2025 MEIRA Annual Conference will provide valuable insights into regional and international capital markets.

For more information, please visit https://conf.meira.me

About Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX)

The Muscat Stock Exchange S.A.O.C. was established pursuant to Royal Decree No. 5/2021 dated 6/1/2021. On 11/4/2021, the Financial Service Authority granted the official authorisation to the MSX to replace the Muscat Securities Market, which was established in 1989. Thereafter, the transitional phase was successfully completed in accordance with the Financial Service Authority Law No. 80/1998 as amended.

MSX is responsible for managing the operations of the financial instruments market in the Sultanate of Oman. It is wholly owned by the Oman Investment Authority. It aims to enhance the investment environment and implement best practices in market management, pricing mechanisms, and the application of modern technology, thereby providing the Stock Exchange with the utmost strength and security. It also aims to create a working environment in accordance with the best internationally recognised standards.

The establishment of MSX marks the first step in the privatisation of the Muscat Securities Market, which was established in 1989 and operated as a government entity affiliated with the Financial Service Authority until the issuance of the Royal Decree No. 5/2021, which established the Muscat Stock Exchange Company.

MSX adopts a highly professional approach in carrying out its tasks. It continuously seeks to update its regulations to enhance its efficiency in cooperation and coordination with the Financial Services Authority.

MSX owns 99.32% of the capital of Muscat Clearing and Depository S.A.O.C., the central entity responsible for clearing, settlement, and deposit services for securities traded through the Muscat Stock Exchange. The Company also provides shareholder records and custody services for companies and investment funds.

Currently, MSX aims to transform the securities market in Oman into an advanced and flexible market capable of competing regionally and internationally and operating according to the best international standards.

About MEIRA

The Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA or ‘the Association’) is an independent, non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the Investor Relations (IR) profession and international standards in corporate governance. The mission of MEIRA is to enhance the reputation, efficiency and attractiveness of the Middle East capital markets.

This is achieved by fostering increased dialogue among members and encouraging the IR community to share global best practices within the field of IR. In partnership with stock exchanges, regulators and other market participants, MEIRA supports companies through its professional development and certification programmes as well as its membership community and network of country Chapters.

Over 200 Corporate Members

A network of over 600+ IR & ESG Professionals across the Middle East

Website: https://meira.me