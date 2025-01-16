Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties, Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, successfully hosted the Qatar Investment and Innovation Conference 2025: Investing in the Future, in partnership with The Business Year. The conference, held at Barahat Msheireb in Msheireb Downtown Doha, brought together influential leaders and decision-makers from across the GCC to discuss regional economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development.

The event commenced with a pre-conference workshop at HEC Paris in Qatar, focusing on sustainable innovation and leadership challenges in a rapidly evolving world. During the opening session, Dr. Hafiz Ali Abdullah, Senior Director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, emphasized the importance of cultivating proactive, challenge-seeking cultures within organizations to drive sustainable innovation.

The main conference began with a welcome address from Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, who highlighted the significance of sustainable urban development and innovation in shaping the region's future. "Msheireb Downtown Doha stands as a testament to our nation's visionary leadership and commitment to advancing Qatar National Vision 2030," stated Al Kuwari. "This conference exemplifies our dedication to promoting regional cooperation and innovation, creating a platform where policymakers, thought leaders, and innovators can collaborate to unlock immense potential for growth."

Following Al Kuwari's address, Mr. Hamad Al-Nasr, Director of Trade Development and Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, shared insights on Qatar's economic diversification efforts and investment opportunities. Dr. Khalid Bin Klefeekh Al Hajri, Board Member of Qatar Chamber of Commerce, then emphasized the private sector's role in driving innovation and sustainable development across the region.

During the panel discussion on "The Future of Economic Zones - Innovation and Opportunities," industry leaders highlighted the evolution of free zones in the GCC region. H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Sharjah FDI Office, noted that "It's not about real estate anymore, it's about the ecosystem. The whole region is booming." This sentiment was echoed by Bader Al Madhadhi from Qatar Free Zones Authority, who emphasized that free zones are aligned with the region's vision for economic diversification, digital transformation, and sustainability.

The discussions highlighted the GCC's strategic advantages, with Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects and Services at DNV, emphasizing the region's unique position connecting East and West. Hamed Ahli, Head of Meydan Free Zone, shared impressive statistics about their operations, noting that "more than 95% of investors are FDI, with over 180 nationalities represented."

The conference's location at Barahat Msheireb proved particularly fitting, as Msheireb Downtown Doha embodies many of the themes discussed throughout the day's sessions. The second panel discussion explored "The Role of Technology in Infrastructure and Private Investment's Impact on Regional Connectivity in the GCC," featuring insights from industry leaders including Sami Zaitoon, Managing Partner of Moore Qatar, and Irene Vidal, CEO of FMM.

These discussions resonated strongly with Msheireb Downtown Doha's position as the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project, which has become a vibrant hub for innovation and sustainable urban living. The district's recent attraction of major institutions, including Media City Qatar and Qatar Airways' global headquarters, demonstrates its success in creating an ecosystem that supports the type of innovation and economic diversification highlighted throughout the conference.

Both panels were complemented by special sessions, including an innovation speech by Aysha Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, and a special report launch by Doha Bank, providing attendees with comprehensive insights into Qatar's evolving innovation and investment landscape. The conference's discussions about technology-driven infrastructure and sustainable development.

The conference concluded with a strong emphasis on regional cooperation, with speakers highlighting how collaboration and knowledge transfer can strengthen the region's ability to attract major institutions and drive innovation.

-Ends-

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar’s leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar’s environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed- use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.