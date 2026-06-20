From June 15 to 18, 2026, the international healthcare exhibition Africa Health ExCon 2026 took place in Cairo. The Moscow Export Center organized a collective exposition under the unified Made in Moscow brand, where 20 Moscow-based manufacturers showcased cutting-edge solutions for medicine, pharmaceuticals, and digital healthcare.

"Moscow and Egypt are successfully developing their trade and economic cooperation. Based on the results of 2025, the capital accounts for more than 34 percent of Russia's total exports of high-value-added products to this country. Moreover, Moscow's healthcare goods are in significant demand in Egypt — shipment volumes in this category more than doubled last year. Participation in Africa Health ExCon has allowed Moscow companies to present their products to international buyers, strengthen existing business ties, and conduct a series of productive negotiations with potential partners, which could very soon evolve into supplies of high-tech medical products," noted Vitaly Stepanov, CEO of the Moscow Export Center.

The Made in Moscow exposition featured a wide range of solutions covering all key areas of modern medicine. In the diagnostic and therapeutic equipment segment, portable remote diagnostic systems, gas mixture devices, ozone sterilizers for operating rooms and intensive care units, as well as nuclear medicine systems were demonstrated. A separate section was dedicated to prosthetics and rehabilitation developments: visitors explored innovative next-generation bionic prostheses, microprocessor-controlled knee modules, myoelectric hands, and high-tech hydraulic knee joints designed for patients with varying activity levels.

The laboratory segment covered the full cycle of PCR diagnostics — from consumables to software — including comprehensive panels for analyzing the body's microbiome, as well as a wide range of reagents for detecting oncological diseases using modern laboratory analysis methods. The pharmaceutical section featured dietary supplements and vitamin complexes for various purposes, innovative hair and scalp care cosmetic products based on advanced molecular technologies, blood purification devices, as well as professional disinfectants, tourniquets, and first aid kits.

The digital health segment included VR simulators for physician training and patient rehabilitation, robotic drug logistics systems, online appointment platforms, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for clinics. Additionally, medical services were presented, along with services for the construction and maintenance of radiofrequency rooms for MRI and medical device testing.

As part of the exhibition's business program, the Moscow Export Center organized a series of over 460 targeted meetings for Moscow companies with representatives of Egyptian clinics, distributors, and government entities.

A successful example of cooperation with Egyptian partners facilitated by the MEC is the experience of the company Polymed Prof. Following initial contact with Egyptian partners at Africa Health ExCon 2025, an agreement was reached to jointly implement a health screening project using Moscow technologies. The program is being implemented with the participation of the Egyptian Health Authority and Egyptian government entities. During the exhibition, the company organized a live broadcast from sites where medical teams used the Russian Polymed Prof diagnostic system to conduct mass preventive health screenings of residents.

The Africa Health ExCon exhibition in Cairo represents a continuation of the MEC's systematic work to strengthen the position of Moscow companies in healthcare and related high-tech industries across the markets of Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The Made in Moscow program for the current season includes five additional business missions in this direction:

August 19–21 — the Philippines,

October 6–8 — South Africa,

October 26–28 — Saudi Arabia,

November 10–12 — Myanmar,

A reverse business mission with a delegation from Kenya will also take place in Moscow this autumn.

About the Moscow Export Center

The Moscow Export Center (MEC) was established by the Government of Moscow in 2017 to help city entrepreneurs expand into foreign markets by providing financial and non-financial support. The MEC operates under the oversight of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development of the City of Moscow.

One of the MEC's key goals is to increase the number of Moscow exporters and boost their export revenue. Today, the Center offers comprehensive support at every stage of the export journey — from training and preparation in foreign economic activity to international promotion, sales support, and financial incentives after export contracts are signed. The MEC currently provides more than 30 types of support measures.

As part of Russia's national project "International Cooperation and Exports," the country aims to achieve one of its national development goals: by 2030, the volume of non-resource, non-energy exports must increase by at least two‑thirds compared to 2023. Moscow is consistently working toward these targets, including through support programs for the capital's export‑oriented entrepreneurs.