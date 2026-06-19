Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) Fire and life safety professionals from across the Middle East will join industry leaders from around the world at the NFPA Conference & Expo® 2026, taking place from 22–24 June at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with the NFPA Technical Meeting following on 25–26 June.

As the premier annual gathering for the global fire, electrical and life safety community, the event will bring together thousands of professionals to explore the technologies, standards and partnerships shaping the future of safety. This year's programme places a particular focus on artificial intelligence (AI), emergency preparedness, fire protection innovation and standards implementation, with strong participation from experts and organisations across the Middle East.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Türkiye will contribute to a range of technical sessions and discussions, sharing regional perspectives and practical experiences on some of the industry's most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities.

Among the featured speakers is Ahmad Alkhawaja of Saudi Aramco, who will present “The Role of AI in Fire Trucks and Hydraulic Aerial Platforms,” examining how emerging technologies are enhancing emergency response capabilities and operational efficiency.

The United Arab Emirates will also play a prominent role in the programme. Ibrahim Lari of SIBCA and Richard Pearson of Omniconn will lead a session titled: “Modernizing Fire Protection with AI: What Works Today with NFPA 915, NFPA 72®, and NFPA 4,” highlighting how AI can be safely and effectively integrated into fire protection systems through recognised standards and frameworks.

Additional MENA-focused programming will feature experts and representatives from UAE Civil Defence, the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), SIENA Lebanon and NFPA International Business Development, addressing topics including emergency preparedness, resilience, next-generation fire service education, lessons learned from major incidents across the Middle East, and the role of standards in supporting safer communities and critical infrastructure.

AI will be a central theme throughout the event, with a dedicated programme exploring its growing impact on fire protection engineering, code enforcement, facility management, inspections, emergency response and safety operations. Attendees will gain practical insights through sessions focused on real-world implementation, helping organisations adopt new technologies while maintaining the highest standards of safety and reliability.

The General Session on 22 June will feature keynote speaker Dan Chuparkoff, a globally recognised AI educator and innovation expert, who will share insights into the future of work, technology adoption and innovation. General Session will also feature the final keynote by NFPA President and CEO Jim Pauley, before he retires after 12 years of leading the Association.

“As I prepare to deliver my final NFPA Conference & Expo keynote, I am particularly encouraged by the strength of the global fire and life safety community and the growing contributions of professionals from the Middle East and around the world,” said Jim Pauley. “From the thoughtful and careful adoption of artificial intelligence, to advances in emergency preparedness and standards implementation, our industry is entering a new era of innovation. NFPA Conference & Expo provides an important platform for sharing knowledge, strengthening partnerships and helping safety professionals navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

In addition to more than 130 educational sessions, attendees from 88 nations will have access to over 420 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services and solutions across the fire and life safety ecosystem. The event will also provide opportunities for professional development, networking and collaboration with peers, industry experts and NFPA staff.

For more information, to view the full programme, visit nfpa.org/conference2026.

About the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)

Founded in 1896, NFPA® is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.