Dubai, UAE – Emirates Biotech, a leading innovator in the biopolymers industry, will be exhibiting at Saudi Plastics & Petrochem 2026. The event will take place in Saudi Arabia from 21-24 June at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Emirates Biotech will be exhibiting at the UAE Pavilion, where visitors can learn more about the company’s Embio PLA biopolymers and their sustainability benefits across a wide range of applications.

This event also marks the official introduction of the Embio PLA portfolio to the Saudi market, highlighting the environmental benefits of plant-based biopolymers in applications such as packaging, food service wares, consumer goods, 3D printing, and other everyday products.

François de Bie, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Biotech, said the event is an important opportunity to connect with Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving plastics and sustainability landscape. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an exciting and fast-growing market for sustainable materials. Biopolymers like PLA provide the Kingdom with opportunities to realize its Vision 2030 sustainability goals; PLA supports the transition toward more circular and responsible material solutions.”

Visitors to the Emirates Biotech booth can meet the company’s regional sales team and learn more about the Embio PLA product range and its commercial availability across the Middle East.

Hashim Alfulful recently joined Emirates Biotech as Sales Development Manager for KSA, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Hashim Alfulful, said: “Having a dedicated presence in Saudi Arabia allows us to work closely with customers and support them in evaluating and implementing PLA solutions. We look forward to building strong partnerships as the market continues to demand more sustainable materials.”

Prashant Lohade, Sales Development Manager for UAE, Oman, and India, added: “PLA biopolymers not only offer a reduced carbon footprint, but PLA is also recyclable and biodegradable. They do not leave any microplastics in the environment.”

Visitors to Saudi Plastics & Petrochem are invited to visit Emirates Biotech in the UAE Pavilion at Stand #2-142 to learn more about Embio PLA biopolymers and explore their potential across a wide range of applications.

For sales inquiries, kindly contact:

Hashim Alfulful, Sales Development Manager for KSA, Bahrain, and Kuwait

halfulful@emiratesbiotech.com

Prashant Lohade, Sales Development Manager for UAE, Oman, and India

plohade@emiratesbiotech.com

About Emirates Biotech

Emirates Biotech creates high-quality and sustainable substitutes for traditional plastics. Based in UAE, we are the leading company in the Middle East marketing and manufacturing high-quality PLA biopolymers. Our PLA biopolymers are renewable, recyclable, biodegradable and directly relevant to the goals of a circular economy. Emirates Biotech is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing markets for sustainable products. We supply PLA biopolymers, and we provide expertise in application development, recycling, and sustainable end-of-life solutions. Together, we are helping to accelerate the transition to a circular, biobased society, making our planet a better place for future generations. Emirates Biotech is a Global Biopolymers Industries company.

https://emiratesbiotech.com/

About PLA biopolymers

PLA (PolyLacticAcid) biopolymers are derived from plants that absorb CO2 from our atmosphere, making them a sustainable and biobased alternative to traditional plastics. PLA biopolymers are used in a wide range of applications, such as consumer goods, appliances, packaging, food service ware, and 3D printing. They can be recycled like any other polymer or broken down naturally, helping to cut down on plastic pollution. Material innovation is driving the adoption of PLA in an expanding array of applications, meeting increasingly rigorous requirements. By replacing conventional plastics with PLA biopolymers, we can significantly lower our environmental impact and foster a greener economy.

Media Contact :

François de Bie, fdebie@emiratesbiotech.com,

Bryan De Vega, bvega@emiratesbiotech.com,