Under the auspices of the Government of Morocco, the Ministry of Finances and the Ministry of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water.

The 13th edition of Africa PPP will take place on 25 – 27 October 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco. We are very pleased to have Morocco as the Host Partner of Choice for this edition and under the theme “Accelerating Project Delivery and Partnerships”. The event will comprise certified training on PPP and a 2-day conference. Africa PPP features active and upcoming projects in renewable energy, waste to energy, wastewater, bulk water, bulk transport, and infrastructure and spotlights new projects in social service PPP’s. Plus, much more; we are once again bringing you everything under 1 roof over just 3 days!

The Public-Private Partnership Conference, Africa PPP, has brought together for years public entities from Africa with PPP project opportunities and who are leading the way in the successful execution of projects. Africa PPP 2022 will examine infrastructure challenges; and how new approaches to proof of value, risk, planning, and asset management are helping asset owners deliver critical projects. Africa PPP is the longest-running PPP conference in Africa hosted annually in both Northern and Southern Africa with key government partnerships. There are many benefits to attending the PPP event: Attendees will leave with improved insights, better strategies and in-hand knowledge that can be implemented into current and future PPP projects.

Africa PPP is the only event on the continent where you hear about key bankable projects in energy, transport, and water sectors across Africa and where you connect and engage with key stakeholders from governments, utilities, investors, project developers, industry advisors, DFI’s and all stakeholders working in the PPP sphere. This year edition will focus on the presentation of bankable projects in the pipeline, updates from current project developers and showcase of project opportunities in Africa.

By attending Africa PPP 2022 Conference you will:

Access information on key bankable projects in Africa,

Network with key decision-makers, project owners, project developers and investors

Establish partnerships with key stakeholders,

Present your opportunities and services to relevant audience,

Create opportunities and connect with possible partners from your own home office.

Over the years, a strong partnership between the public and the private sectors has proved to be a fundamental element in the delivery and implementation of significant infrastructure projects under the PPP framework. Now more than ever, developing infrastructure is important.

The past 12 editions of Africa PPP gathered over 1800 delegates, 1000 companies, 423 speakers, and 40 sponsors.

AFRICA PPP 2022 offers a diverse range of participating packages by registering as: Delegate, Sponsor, Exhibitor and as a Speaker via the official website www.africappp.com or by contacting the team by email appp@ametrade.org.

