Hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim, the ILD summit brought together pulmonologists, rheumatologists and radiologists from across the Middle East and Africa



The summit discussed the latest treatment guidelines for ILD, a debilitating condition characterized by inflammation and scarring within the lungs, which vastly impacts quality of life



The ILD Summit is accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the British Academy of Continuous Medical Education (BACME)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: More than 140 healthcare professionals from the Middle East and Africa gathered for the third edition of the Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Summit to discuss the latest scientific advancements developments in the treatment and management of respiratory conditions such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Fibrosing Interstitial Lung Disease (PF-ILD) and Systemic Sclerosis-associated Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD).



Accredited by the American Association of Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and the British Academy of Continuous Medical Education (BACME), the summit was hosted by Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical firms, on 25-26 November in Dubai, UAE.



Commenting on the proceedings, Mohammed Al-Tawil, Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for India, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region, said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we understand the significance of real-world evidence. It is vital for us to hear from the medical community and to learn from their experiences and insights, as this is what brings us closer to the real challenges faced by the patients. By gaining a deeper understanding of their needs, we can better tailor our innovative medical solutions to serve them.”



“As with the previous editions, our aim with the summit is to offer a unique platform for educational exchange one deeply rooted in science and expertise. Ultimately, this summit underscores our unwavering dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of patients in the region,” he added.



ILDs are a group of diseases that over time cause a build-up of scar tissue in the lungs, known as pulmonary fibrosis, making it difficult to breathe and in turn reducing the amount of oxygen that gets into the bloodstream . People living with these conditions typically experience deteriorating lung function, resulting in a reduction in their quality of life . While there is no cure for ILD, antifibrotics can help slow the progression of lung damage and make a difference – but early diagnosis is critical . If left untreated, the condition can lead to life-threatening complications, including high blood pressure and heart or respiratory failure.



Dr. Saniya Khan, Consultant Pulmonary & Critical Care, Cleveland Clinic, Abu Dhabi, said, “In the world of healthcare, new research and findings continually reshape our understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases. It is crucial for experts to convene at forums like this summit, where we can exchange our experience and insights. Given their intricate nature, diagnosing ILDs often calls for a multidisciplinary approach, which we prioritize at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.



Through collaborative care and a unified approach to ILDs, we can offer our patients a brighter outlook. Events such as the ILD Summit serve as an excellent knowledge-sharing platform, facilitating fruitful conversations over recent advances in ILD management and ultimately translating into improved patient lives.”



During the summit, attendees were able to be a part of in-depth discussions on the diagnosis, management and treatment of ILDs. Meanwhile, workshops were offered on topics including High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) readings and challenges in diagnosing pulmonary fibrosis in ILDs such as Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Progressive Fibrosis (PF), and Systemic Sclerosis (Ssc-ILD). Experts further presented real-life case studies to highlight best practices, while discussing how ILD could co-occur with other chronic conditions, requiring a multidisciplinary approach to treatment.



“What is particularly noteworthy is understanding the other medical conditions that could elevate the risk of ILDs,” said Prof. Waleed Abdurrab Hafiz, MD and Assistant Professor of Medicine at College of Medicine, Umm Al-Qura University, Makkah, KSA.



“For instance, ILD is a frequently observed complication in systemic sclerosis and is diagnosed in 40% to 75% of SSc patients. The driving force here is the promotion of a multidisciplinary approach, and by having peers across the region come together during the ILD Summit helps us collaborate to streamline referrals, reduce diagnostic timelines, and, most significantly, fast-track the commencement of the patient’s treatment journey Ultimately, our collective mission is to establish the gold standard of care for our patients, where their well-being takes center stage.”



Boehringer Ingelheim has been actively involved in research and development efforts related to ILD to improve the lives of patients affected by the condition. This has included extensive studies on the underlying mechanisms of ILD; developing antifibrotic medicines; organizing medical events and summits to share latest findings; and spearheading patient advocacy groups and educational initiatives to raise awareness. As part of this approach, Boehringer Ingelheim has also developed an ILD website for the Middle East called Life With Pulmonary Fibrosis in both English and Arabic to provide resources for patients who wish to learn more about their condition and help them find ways to enhance their mental and physical well-being.



About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need.



Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.



About the IMETA Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Summit 2023

The ILD summit will focus on different types of ILDs – Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) – a rare, debilitating, and lifelong disease in which the lungs become scarred and thickened, making it increasingly difficult for patients to breathe, with no known cause, Systemic Sclerosis (Ssc) – ILD, which is a disfiguring, disabling and potentially fatal rare disease that causes scarring of the lungs (SSc-ILD), and Progressive Fibrosing ILD (PF-ILD), a disease behavior observed in some patients across different ILDs, of which IPF is the most typical example.

For more information, please contact:

Sayali Kavalekar

Manager, Human Pharma Communications, Corporate Affairs,

India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA)

Boehringer Ingelheim

Email: sayali.kavalekar@boehringer-ingelheim.com