On Sunday 15th September 2024, Jumeirah Golf Estates welcomed 86 Members, and their guests alike, to the monthly Jumeirah Pairs Tournament (Pairs Combined Stableford), which was played over the Earth course. Although the Summer heat has now begun to pass, the Earth course was still playing as difficult as ever, with many tough pin positions testing golfers’ precision and judgement.

Hash Kapadia and Tara Hession were crowned the overall Champions for the day, with a great score of 69 stableford points; “Tara and I had a fantastic day celebrating her birthday on the course, filled with fun. It was another great event held by Jumeirah Golf Estates with the Earth course in great condition and very challenging pin positions for the whole field”. Kapadia embodied the age-old saying ‘there are no pictures on the scorecard’, after explaining how the pair “faced unexpected challenges on the tricky back nine”, which was not translated onto their scorecard, closing out with 17 points in their final four holes. They arrived at the stage thrilled as they collected their trophies, and vouchers sponsored by Up and Running.

A back-nine countback was required to separate the second and third place pairs. After a strong back-nine from Alan Dobbins and Joseph Annison, which included three net birdies, they secured the runner-up position for the day, with 66 Stableford points. James Finnigan and Alan McNamara narrowly missed out on the runner-up position after the countback and received the third-place prize.

The day concluded with the Captain’s Raffle, which raised a considerable donation towards the Jumeirah Golf Estates Junior Colleague fund, which is always greatly appreciated.

Jumeirah Golf Estates About Us:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.