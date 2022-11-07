DUBAI: Much-anticipated leading global trade event Gulfood Manufacturing starts tomorrow (8 November 2022), at Dubai World Trade Centre, with the biggest global gathering of machinery solutions and ingredients innovation in the MEASA region. Setting the industry standard and driving the next era in the evolution of the F&B manufacturing industry.

The three-day events’ record size further establishes the UAE’s position as a global industrial hub, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300Bn, and continues to highlight Dubai’s global market attraction. Bringing together forward-thinking companies and thought-leaders from across the F&B manufacturing industry in a single food ecosystem, it will support the transformation of the country's industrial sector into a global manufacturing hub, in line with the UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ vision.

Visitors to the event can experience live demonstrations of manufacturing solutions in a realistic production environment, unique concepts and augmented reality zones, bringing the future of food to life. Just a few highlights visitors can look forward to include:

Walking into a 360° simulated journey of omnipresent health & wellbeing, powered by IFF’s exclusive RE-IMAGINE WELLNESSTM program, accompanied by Health Shots (functional beverage) providing an all-inclusive approach to wellness.

Kerry will unveil a prototype market display to bring the concepts to life where visitors can play with packaging and scan QR codes to see the science behind the solutions, explore new flavours and claim trends in the region.

“Gulfood Manufacturing helps us to connect with everyone: from vendors and partners upstream in the supply chain, to new idea hunters and start-ups. Being physically present is critical to harness our collective vision and energy in delivering the next generation of food innovation. The F&B landscape is evolving quickly to meet consumer needs: with the pandemic, people want food and beverages with better nutrition to support their health and wellbeing that also taste great, contain natural ingredients and are sustainably produced. At Kerry, we continue to grow our portfolio of science-backed solutions that are better for health, people and the planet and we are delighted to be part of the Gulfood Manufacturing vision to drive innovative developments in the F&B industry,” said Inanc Isik, General Manager, Middle East, Retail at Kerry.

Visitors to the Krones stand will be able to discover information on the world’s first wet-end block, producing a remarkable 100,000 bottles per hour.

IFFCO Out of Home will exhibit its latest innovations, including the exclusive launch of its Frying Solutions portfolio.

The Food Tech Summit

The Food Tech Summit, taking place across all 3 days of the event, is set to welcome global leaders from across the industry under one roof, the first day of the conference will see keynote addresses from Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, and Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food & Beverage Manufacturers Group, both highlighting their roles in enabling the UAE’s industrial strategy and further establishing the UAE as a thriving, innovative global manufacturing hub.

Later in the day, Ally Gugu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Tanzania, will share key insights on the market in Africa. Vanessa Adams, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Chief of Party PIATA, AGRA commented: “The food systems economy is changing rapidly today, presenting immense opportunities to open up new trade relationships especially with Africa. The continent is projected to be a trillion-dollar food economy by 2030, both in terms of a growing consumer market and also a global trader of food. African governments are shifting their business policies to incentivize enterprise in the sector and in turn private sector are shifting from raw material trade to processed and packaged goods for the global market. AGRA and the Agribusiness Dealroom will be at Gulfood Manufacturing highlighting this potential and meeting with partners to explore investment and trade with Africa”.

Visitors will also hear from Eugene Wang, Co-Founder & CEO, Sophie's BioNutrients, Singapore, who have introduced the world’s first milk alternative made from protein-rich microalgae in 2021, as well as Shikha Malhotra, Senior Director, Group Corporate Development, Shiok Meats Pte. Ltd – a Singapore-based leading name in cell-based shrimp dumplings, lobster and crab meat, launching cell-based shrimp commercially for 1st time by 2023.

The Food Tech Summit will also bring the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into focus on the second day, with Vision 2030 and The Kingdoms’ bold and ambitious sustainability agenda through food production, including a keynote opening address by Prince Waleed N. F. AlSaud, Founder and CEO of Mukatafa Company.

On Day 3, H.E. Eng. Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant Undersecretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and H.E. Yerlan A. Baidaulet, Director-General, Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) will utilize Gulfood Manufacturing as a platform to both deliver a keynote speech. This will be part of a session that focuses on how IFPA – a subsidiary of Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) – is choosing Dubai as its partner to achieve food security, and how it aims to strengthen and diversify the food supply chain in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries. IFPA is also expected to announce the relocation of its head office to Dubai, further recognising the city’s position as a global food industry hub.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented, “Gulfood Manufacturing kicks off tomorrow and we’re preparing to welcome the industry’s top leaders and organisations to address global food challenges and highlight key initiatives and solutions that are transforming food systems across the UAE and beyond. With the aim to take the industry to new heights and create a lasting positive impact, this show will further cement the UAE’s reputation as a global destination for leading future industries.”

-Ends-

Five co-located DWTC food and beverage events will welcome visitors from 8 -10 November 2022 including: Gulfood Manufacturing, GulfHost, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East (previously Yummex ME) and Private Label Licensing ME.

Attendance is free and gives registrants access to all five events with a single pass. For more information and to register, visit Gulfood Manufacturing, The Speciality Food Festival, ISM Middle East, Gulfhost, and Private Label Licensing Middle East.

About Gulfood Manufacturing

Being the ultimate platform where global F&B supply chain players and manufacturers find solutions to optimise production, plant, process, and profit – Gulfood Manufacturing is an unparalleled show for those powering the industry to get involved. The convening platform for the industry, as it addresses optimising operational efficiency, driving responsible sourcing with traceable supply chains, navigating entry barriers in new markets, adopting sustainable practices and generating new funding sources. Gulfood Manufacturing is an ideal place for sourcing new opportunities and prospects from 1,600 exhibitors from over 60 countries, and allows for networking opportunities with 36,000+ industry professionals.