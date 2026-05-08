Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PepsiCo to expand the UAE’s Future Industries Lab, supporting SMEs and helping equip young Emiratis with practical experience in the industrial sector.

The MoU, signed at the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, marks PepsiCo as the first food and beverage company to join the initiative.

The collaboration supports MoIAT’s efforts to strengthen industrial capabilities, empower SMEs, and prepare the next generation of Emirati talent through practical, industry‑focused learning experiences.

Under the MoU, PepsiCo provides participants with exposure to different areas of its business in the UAE, including brand building, supply chain management, sustainability, and finance. Participants will also visit the facilities of PepsiCo’s bottling partner, Dubai Refreshment Company, to gain firsthand insight into manufacturing and operational processes.

His Excellency Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: [MoIAT’s Quote]

Wael Ismail, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for International Beverages, PepsiCo, said: “Joining the Future Industries Lab gives us the opportunity to work more closely with young Emiratis and SMEs that will shape the future of industry in the UAE. PepsiCo has been part of the UAE for sixty years, and we have seen firsthand how much can happen when government and business work together with a long-term mindset. Through the Future Industries Lab, we hope participants leave with a real understanding of how industry operates day to day, and with confidence in the opportunities the sector can offer them.”

Through the Future Industries Lab, PepsiCo joins a network of leading companies from different sectors contributing technical and industrial training across areas including operations, quality, supply chains, and market access.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, and Quaker. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people.

For more details, please contact:

Bedour Mossa

+971 52 905 2468

bmossa@apcoworldwide.com