Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has announced the details of the second edition of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025, to be held from 30 October to 1 November under the theme “The Future of Publishing Industry”. The summit will gather more than 80 speakers from 14 countries, including five keynote speakers, across over 45 panel discussions and 10 workshops.

Speaking at the press conference, Ibrahim Al Hashmi, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025, described the summit as a strategic platform that reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing knowledge and culture both regionally and globally. He emphasised that the event aligns with Dubai’s vision of becoming a global hub for cultural and intellectual dialogue, and highlighted the central role of libraries in empowering future generations and merging creativity with technology to strengthen the region’s influence in the publishing sector.

Ali Al Tamimi, fellow committee member, underlined that the summit will explore digital transformation, artificial intelligence in knowledge management, the future of print and digital publishing, international distribution and marketing mechanisms, and the creation of global partnerships. He noted that the event will serve as a practical forum to generate actionable recommendations that boost the competitiveness and sustainability of the industry.

Jamal Al Shehhi, also on the Supreme Committee, observed that publishing is undergoing a pivotal transformation driven by technological change and evolving reading habits. He pointed to the summit as an opportunity to tackle pressing issues such as intellectual property rights, supply chain challenges, and shifting preferences among younger readers. According to Al Shehhi, the outcomes of the summit will provide a roadmap for institutions and individuals to adapt, while presenting a model that strengthens the publishing industry’s regional and global presence.

The summit will bring together representatives of publishers, university presses, literary agents, literary award organisations, booksellers, and other experts to discuss the future of the global publishing industry. Representatives from the UAE’s publishing community, including the Emirates Publishers Association, will take part alongside leading international houses such as Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins.

The summit will address several themes, including innovation, technology, transformation, the global publishing landscape, translation, purposeful publishing with purpose, and the art of writing.

Hands-on workshops will complement the discussions, offering practical training in translation, editing, publishing operations, children’s literature, typography, and inclusive work environments. These sessions are designed to help aspiring writers, editors, and publishers develop skills and adapt to the industry’s rapid changes. These workshops will be a valuable opportunity for aspiring writers, editors, and publishers to acquire new tools and hone their skills to keep pace with the rapid developments in this industry.

Programme highlights will also include the growing influence of digital and audiobooks, the integration of multimedia experiences for younger readers, and key commercial issues such as intellectual property, marketing, and global distribution. A major focus will be achieving a sustainable balance between traditional and digital publishing, promoting book mobility, and accelerating access to international markets, all while maintaining ethical standards and fostering sustainability in content creation.

Registration for the Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025 is free via the official link: https://dilps.mbrl.ae/

This initiative underscores the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s commitment to supporting the publishing sector and presenting an innovative knowledge ecosystem that unites creativity, technology, and human values, ensuring the industry’s sustainability and strengthening its role in building a knowledgeable, creative society.

Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025 Factsheet

About the summit:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organising the second Dubai International Library and Publishing Summit 2025 under the theme “The Future of Publishing Industry”.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will host and organise the summit from 30 October to 1 November 2025.

It will be a strategic platform for discussing the future of the publishing industry regionally and globally.

The summit will review key challenges and opportunities facing the publishing sector.

It will also enhance collaboration between publishers, writers, and creatives to develop practical solutions to future challenges.

The summit contributes to supporting the digital transformation of publishing, in line with the aspirations of future generations and Dubai's vision and strategy.

Main topics:

Innovations, Technology and Transformation : this strand explores the rapidly evolving landscape of global publishing through the lens of technological disruption and digital opportunity. From generative AI and machine translation to blockchain, smart data, and immersive storytelling, it investigates the tools and trends reshaping how content is created, distributed, and consumed. As the industry stands at the intersection of human creativity and machine intelligence, this theme aligns with Dubai’s broader ambition to lead in innovation and future-ready sectors. It is particularly relevant in a city positioning itself as a hub for AI development, making it a timely and strategic space to examine how technology is redefining the publishing ecosystem.

: this strand explores the rapidly evolving landscape of global publishing through the lens of technological disruption and digital opportunity. From generative AI and machine translation to blockchain, smart data, and immersive storytelling, it investigates the tools and trends reshaping how content is created, distributed, and consumed. As the industry stands at the intersection of human creativity and machine intelligence, this theme aligns with Dubai’s broader ambition to lead in innovation and future-ready sectors. It is particularly relevant in a city positioning itself as a hub for AI development, making it a timely and strategic space to examine how technology is redefining the publishing ecosystem. The Global Publishing Landscape : this strand offers a deep dive into the commercial engine of the publishing world—rights, marketing, and international sales. This strand unpacks how books travel across borders, the evolving role of rights professionals, and how publishers adapt to an increasingly competitive global retail market. With a focus on visibility, discoverability, and profitability, it reflects Dubai’s growing role in international trade and cross-cultural exchange. As a strategic crossroads between East and West, Dubai offers the ideal setting to analyse the commercial dimensions of publishing in a globalised world.

: this strand offers a deep dive into the commercial engine of the publishing world—rights, marketing, and international sales. This strand unpacks how books travel across borders, the evolving role of rights professionals, and how publishers adapt to an increasingly competitive global retail market. With a focus on visibility, discoverability, and profitability, it reflects Dubai’s growing role in international trade and cross-cultural exchange. As a strategic crossroads between East and West, Dubai offers the ideal setting to analyse the commercial dimensions of publishing in a globalised world. Translation At the heart of global storytelling, this strand explores the role of translation in bridging languages, cultures, and markets. It addresses the challenges of maintaining nuance and voice across languages, the role of translators as cultural interpreters, and the business aspects of rights and co-editions. It has been long argued that translation is not a mechanical act, but a creative and cultural one. It involves cultural negotiation, ethical responsibility, and strategic positioning in international markets. As publishers expand globally, questions around fidelity, accessibility, and voice are increasingly central. This strand explores how translation practices influence literary visibility, shape cross-cultural narratives, and affect the global circulation of knowledge and stories.

At the heart of global storytelling, this strand explores the role of translation in bridging languages, cultures, and markets. It addresses the challenges of maintaining nuance and voice across languages, the role of translators as cultural interpreters, and the business aspects of rights and co-editions. It has been long argued that translation is not a mechanical act, but a creative and cultural one. It involves cultural negotiation, ethical responsibility, and strategic positioning in international markets. As publishers expand globally, questions around fidelity, accessibility, and voice are increasingly central. This strand explores how translation practices influence literary visibility, shape cross-cultural narratives, and affect the global circulation of knowledge and stories. Publishing with Purpose champions the power of publishing to create impact, foster inclusion, and drive positive change. This strand highlights initiatives that go beyond profit - from dyslexia-friendly formats to sustainable practices and publishing for people of determination. We’ll explore how publishers are rethinking production, design, and distribution to ensure that books are not only widely available, but also equitable, inclusive, and environmentally responsible. Reflecting our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, this strand highlights how publishing can be a force for social and environmental good.

champions the power of publishing to create impact, foster inclusion, and drive positive change. This strand highlights initiatives that go beyond profit - from dyslexia-friendly formats to sustainable practices and publishing for people of determination. We’ll explore how publishers are rethinking production, design, and distribution to ensure that books are not only widely available, but also equitable, inclusive, and environmentally responsible. Reflecting our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity, this strand highlights how publishing can be a force for social and environmental good. The Craft of Writing celebrates the artistry and collaboration behind every book, from first word to final design. This strand explores the creative journey of authoring, illustrating, and shaping stories - spotlighting the roles of writers, illustrators, typographers, and designers. Whether it’s the rhythm of a sentence, the texture of a page, or the elegance of a typeface, we delve into the many crafts that transform ideas into beautiful, lasting works of art. In a region rich with storytelling traditions, this strand honours the timeless skills and creative practices that give books their soul.

Participants:

Representatives from university presses

Literary agents

Literary award organisations

Publishers

Booksellers

Representatives from the UAE’s local publishing community such as the Emirates Publishers Association

Participation of senior representatives from three of the five largest global trade publishing houses: Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, and HarperCollins

In addition to leading voices from across the Arab region

Key facts and figures:

Number of sessions: More than 55 main panel discussions and workshops.

Number of countries and speakers: More than 80 speakers representing 14 countries, including 5 keynote speakers.

The summit offers hands-on workshops where creativity meets practical skills.

The workshops will cover diverse topics, such as translation, editing, and publishing operations, in addition to exploring the art of writing children's literature and typography.

The workshops will also highlight inclusive work environments in the publishing sector.

These workshops will offer a valuable opportunity for aspiring writers, editors, and publishers to acquire new tools and hone their skills to keep pace with the rapid developments in this industry.

Expected outcomes:

Develop a practical roadmap for enhancing the publishing industry locally and regionally.

Create partnership and investment opportunities between publishers from different countries.

Strengthen the Arab presence in the publishing sector internationally.

Establish practical initiatives to support youth in the publishing sector.

- Ends-