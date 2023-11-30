Dubai, UAE:

To celebrate the 52nd UAE National Day, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) organised a line-up of unique events throughout the day, which included activities, entertainment shows, workshops, and poetry evenings for all family members.

The celebration witnessed wide participation and a large presence of children and families, who commended MBRL’s efforts in promoting national identity among the younger generations, in line with the spirit of the union which embodies the history of the UAE, and supports family and community cohesion.

The celebration included several activities, including Dukkan, pearl collecting, petting farm, falconry, burqa design, doll making workshop, textured art, wood block painting, sustain bag making, ‘dokhoon’ making, the art of ‘Liwa’, and an Emirati wedding. The library concluded its activities for the day with a poetry evening in cooperation with the Dubai National Theatre, performed by the poets Saeed Al Dahnani and Alia Johar, who described their love for the homeland through their patriotic poetry. The evening was moderated by the poet Hanouf Mohammad.

MBRL’s staff played a vital role in the success of the 52nd UAE National Day celebrations, as they worked with dedication and enthusiasm to ensure the provision of a high-end cultural and entertainment experience. Their efforts were evident in every corner of the library, from coordinating and organising events, to directing visitors and providing information. They also facilitated children’s participation in various activities, which enriched the event with a human touch that reflected team spirit and commitment to community service.

By organising these events, MBRL aims to promote national identity and spread the values of heritage and culture among new generations, in addition to strengthening the values of unity and belonging, and building bridges of communication between community members of different ages and cultures.

