Dubai – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment has announced organizing the World Habitat Day events, which will be held at Mirdif City Centre in Dubai from October 7 to 9, 2024 which reflects the establishment’s commitment to embodying the wise leadership’s vision of the United Arab Emirates, aimed at enhancing the well-being and stability of citizens by providing suitable housing, as part of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which seeks to make Dubai’s residential neighborhoods among the best in the world.

The three-day event organized by the MBRHE will consist of wide variety of activities and initiatives, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of suitable housing and showcasing the latest housing projects and smart services provided by the establishment. The event will also provide participants the opportunity to learn about the institution's efforts in developing sustainable housing solutions that align with citizens' needs and aspirations, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

On this occasion, Mr. Haitham Abdul Rahman Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, emphasized the importance of World Habitat Day, saying: "World Habitat Day, which is celebrated on the first Monday of October each year, represents a valuable opportunity to highlight the global challenges facing the housing sector and showcases the role of relevant institutions in providing innovative and sustainable solutions. As an Emirati institution, we are proud of our continuous commitment to supporting the UAE's efforts in achieving housing stability."

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment invites the public, community members, and media outlets to attend the World Habitat Day events at the Mirdif City Centre to participate in discussions on the future of housing in Dubai. The event will also include workshops and interactive sessions to introduce participants to the initiatives being developed by the establishment to enhance the quality of life and ensure family stability in the Emirati community.

