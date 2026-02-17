Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment organized its first Customer Forum of 2026 at Hatta Majlis, as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening direct engagement with customers and listening to their feedback and suggestions, in a manner that contributes to enhancing housing services and elevating the overall customer experience.

The forum was held in the presence of His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, along with a number of senior administrative and technical leaders. The event served as an interactive platform for constructive dialogue and the exchange of views.

The forum featured an open discussion session with customers, during which their inquiries and observations were addressed, and several developmental proposals were discussed. These proposals aim to improve the quality of housing services, enhance quality of life, and support the community, in line with the Establishment’s vision of promoting family stability and reinforcing a participatory approach to service development.

Statement

In this context, His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi affirmed that organizing the Customer Forum reflects the Establishment’s commitment to strengthening direct communication with customers, stating:

“At Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, we are committed to listening directly to our customers and involving them in the development of our services. We firmly believe that their feedback and insights are fundamental to improving the quality of housing services and enhancing the customer journey. Hosting the Customer Forum at Hatta Majlis underscores our approach of staying close to the community and supporting the stability of Emirati families.”

He added that the Establishment will continue to organize such periodic forums, given their vital role in enhancing transparency, developing the service ecosystem, and fulfilling customers’ aspirations, in alignment with the Dubai Government’s vision of delivering pioneering, citizen-centric government services.

