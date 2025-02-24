Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) hosted its annual ceremony on February 20, 2025, at the InterContinental Festival City, Al Baraha Hall 2 and 3. The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of government officials and representatives from key supporting entities across the public and private sectors. The ceremony aimed to honor the strategic partners who have played a pivotal role in advancing the institution’s vision of providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions that meet citizens' needs and enhance their quality of life.

The event reflected MBRHE’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, a key pillar in its strategy for achieving sustainable housing development. The ceremony included a documentary screening showcasing the establishment’s achievements over the past year, highlighting significant housing projects and smart initiatives that have improved the efficiency of housing services.

Additionally, several new partnership agreements were signed during the event, reinforcing the establishment’s capabilities in delivering flexible and sustainable solutions aligned with the visionary leadership of the UAE in fostering comprehensive development and residential stability.

In his speech during the event, MBRHE’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Omar Hamad Bushahab, stated:"Today, we celebrate our strategic partners, who have been and continue to be a fundamental part of the success of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. Our partnerships with various entities serve as a cornerstone for achieving our vision of providing proactive and sustainable housing services that meet citizens' aspirations and enhance their well-being."

He added:"We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors to address future challenges in the housing sector. Innovation and sustainability remain at the core of our operations, and we look forward to developing more smart residential communities that ensure long-term stability for future generations."

On behalf of Dubai Islamic Bank, Mr. Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer, remarked:"We are truly honored to be recognized as the Best Strategic Partner and Supporter of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, this recognition is a testament to our shared vision of enabling homeownership for UAE nationals.

For years, we have worked closely with MBRHE to provide innovative, Sharia-compliant home financing solutions that empower individuals and families to secure their future. This collaboration highlights the essential role of partnerships between the banking sector and government institutions in fostering financial sustainability and improving citizens’ quality of life. By working together, we can create accessible, long-term solutions that enable more UAE nationals to achieve financial security and homeownership.”

He further stated:“We remain committed to supporting pioneering initiatives that drive economic and social progress, reinforcing the role of Islamic finance in sustainable development. As we strengthen our collaboration with MBRHE, we look forward to exploring new opportunities that contribute to the UAE’s long-term vision for a prosperous and sustainable future."

The ceremony reaffirmed MBRHE’s strategy of fostering long-term partnerships with both government and private sector entities to support innovative housing initiatives. These partnerships reflect the establishment’s commitment to promoting digital transformation and embedding sustainability principles across all its projects, ultimately contributing to greater residential stability and community well-being in the UAE.

The event concluded with the distribution of appreciation awards to the strategic partners who have significantly contributed to MBRHE’s objectives, acknowledging their essential role in advancing housing projects and sustainable development. The establishment reaffirmed its commitment to exploring new avenues of collaboration to drive progress in the housing sector and achieve its strategic vision of delivering innovative and sustainable housing solutions.

For more details about the event and upcoming initiatives, MBRHE invites the public to visit its official website: www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

