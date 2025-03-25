Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the 2025 edition of the ‘KnowTalks’ series to enhance the production, dissemination, and sustainability of knowledge. Building on the success of the Knowledge Summit, the region’s premier knowledge event organized annually by the MBRF and the UNDP, the series serves as a platform for distinguished thought leaders, decision-makers, and experts to address key developmental and knowledge-related issues and explore innovative solutions for current and future challenges.

The series bridges cultural divides across various fields, fostering conversations on key themes shaping the global knowledge landscape. Topics include the role of advanced technologies in driving community development, strategies for closing the knowledge gap across regions, and the influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on the future of sectors such as healthcare, education, and the digital economy.

Other topics examine the significance of knowledge in establishing the foundations for an innovation-driven economy, the impact of big data analysis on shaping development policies, and strategies for skill development to address the future needs of the labor market in a continuously evolving global technological landscape.

The 2025 ‘KnowTalks’ edition will feature 35 local and international sessions in hybrid formats that combine in-person and virtual participation, enhancing accessibility and fostering global engagement. The series will also feature sessions hosted as part of prominent knowledge events, including the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Frankfurt Book Fair. Furthermore, special sessions will take place at leading universities and research centers worldwide, ensuring the involvement of academic communities, students, and innovators.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said: “The ‘KnowTalks’ series is a crucial platform for addressing the issues shaping the global knowledge ecosystem and exploring sustainable development solutions. This initiative, which brings together leading experts and thought leaders, will pave the way for tackling future challenges, fostering innovative solutions that align with global transformations, and enhancing the role of knowledge in promoting social and economic well-being. The series embodies MBRF’s dedication to fostering knowledge and passing it on to future generations, thereby contributing to the development of more advanced, prosperous, and future-ready communities.”

Hany Torky, Chief Technical Adviser and Project Manager of the Knowledge Project - UNDP said: “At UNDP, our goal is to accelerate the dissemination of knowledge and innovation as essential drivers of sustainable development. Through our collaboration with MBRF for the ‘KnowTalks’ series, we aim to bring together experts and thought leaders from around the world to explore innovative strategies and solutions for developmental and knowledge-related challenges while emphasizing the importance of innovation and cross-cultural collaboration.”

The first session of the series recently took place under the theme “From Boomers to Gen Z: Driving Innovation Together," presented by Maysoun Ramadan, Global Head of Patients and Society Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Chief Diversity Officer for APAC at Roche. This session explored how to leverage intergenerational diversity to drive innovation and collaboration across various sectors, particularly in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Key discussion points included the role of inclusion in strengthening communities, bridging generational perspectives within STEAM, and utilizing generational diversity to enhance creativity and workplace culture. The session also listed the unique characteristics of different generations shaped by historical and cultural influences and included insights from Ipsos’ 2023 report on generational diversity in the UAE.

Furthermore, the session highlighted generational diversity within the UAE’s population, as outlined in the 2024 report by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA). According to this report, Generation Alpha accounts for 16.43 percent of the total population in the UAE, while Generation Z represents 13.46 percent, Baby Boomers make up 5.29 percent, and the Silent Generation, along with older Boomers, constitute 1.7 percent.

The session underscored the significance of multi-generational teams in fostering creativity and innovation. It also highlighted the advantages of reverse mentoring in bridging generational gaps through mutual learning and emphasized that generational diversity is a valuable asset for promoting innovation and collaboration across sectors and societies.

The ‘KnowTalks’ series consists of intellectual sessions and seminars where experts gather to discuss key challenges, uncover untapped opportunities, and share global insights. Sessions take place at least once a month and are available as recordings on the digital platforms of MBRF and UNDP, providing public access to past discussions. The series also encourages interactive engagement, enabling participants to engage with experts, ask questions, and contribute ideas, thereby fostering meaningful dialogue and assisting in the development of comprehensive solutions.