Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini: The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen the UAE's strategic relations with all countries, as well as regional and international financial bodies to help in building a better future for humanity

The meetings focused on the need to advance multilateral cooperation on unlocking climate finance

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with officials and finance ministers of countries participating in the World Government Summit 2023 (WGS2023), which is being held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme: “Shaping Future Governments”. The meetings sought to discuss the means of boosting joint cooperation in various financial, economic and investment fields.

His Excellency Al Hussaini met with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al-Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of Bahrain; His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Hamidy, Director General, Chairman of the Board of the Arab Monetary Fund; Her Excellency Nadia Fettah, Morocco’s Minister of Economy and Finance; His Excellency Philip Ozouf, the Minister for External Relations and Financial Services of The Bailiwick of Jersey; Ferid Belhaj, Vice President Middle East and North Africa Region, World Bank; Dr. Mansour Al-Shamali, Executive Director for Arab States and the Maldives at the World Bank; Dr. Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Chairman, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group; and Makhtar Diop, Managing Director and Executive Vice President, International Finance Corporation (IFC).

His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini noted that the UAE is keen to enhance international cooperation, and emphasised the significance of the WGS as a leading platform for discussing the prospects for global economic growth. His Excellency mentioned that the summit is an opportunity to exchange expertise and experiences and build effective partnerships to achieve prosperity and meet future requirements and sustainable development goals.

His Excellency said: “The Ministry of Finance is keen to strengthen the UAE's strategic relations with all countries, as well as regional and international financial bodies to cooperate on vital issues, particularly climate change. Together, we will address the challenges facing economic recovery and growth, to contribute to building a better future for humanity.”

The meetings sought to reiterate the UAE’s direction to leverage structural reform to promote economic diversification, trade and investments, and inclusion. This is in addition to stressing the COP28 objective to work closely with the global community to advance multilateral cooperation on unlocking climate finance, as well as other issues of common interest. The meetings also showcased the UAE’s post-pandemic economic outlook, in addition to the active role of all parties participating in COP28 in achieving its objectives.

